Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2016, 6:47 AM EST

Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount has 15 rushing touchdowns, the most for any player in a season since Arian Foster in 2012.

The Bills lead the league with 163.6 rushing yards per game.

The Jets’ 68.3 passer rating as a team is the worst in the NFL.

After being benched to start the season, Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi topped 1,000 yards for the season this week.

Ravens K Justin Tucker leads the league in field goals, including a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond 50 yards.

The Browns’ quarterbacks have been sacked a combined 53 times, most in the NFL.

Bengals RB Jeremy Hill has 215 carries for 841 yards and no fumbles, the most carries and yards for any running back who hasn’t fumbled.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has five more touchdowns and five fewer interceptions than last year.

The Texans are averaging a league-low 9.8 yards per completion.

Colts QB Andrew Luck’s 97.1 passer rating is the best of his career.

The Jaguars still don’t have a 500-yard rusher, with T.J. Yeldon leading the team with 460 yards.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray has rebounded to 4.6 yards a carry this season after averaging just 3.6 last season.

The Broncos have two 1,000-yard receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and no one else with even 250 receiving yards.

Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill is leading the NFL in punt return yards.

Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski is just 3-for-8 on field goals of 50 yards or longer.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has an NFL-high 18 interceptions.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is leading the league in rushing by more than 200 yards and appears poised to be the first rookie to win the rushing title since Edgerrin James in 1999.

Giants WR Odell Beckham has at least 85 catches, 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in all three of his NFL seasons.

A third-stringer four months ago, Carson Wentz is still the only quarterback who has thrown a pass for the Eagles this season.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins‘ stats are very similar this year to last year, which raises the question of whether he’ll be franchised again in the offseason.

Bears QB Jay Cutler was sacked 17 times in 137 attempts. Playing behind the same line, Matt Barkley and Brian Hoyer have been sacked a total of eight times in 362 attempts.

The Lions still don’t have a 400-yard rusher this season, with Theo Riddick leading the team with 357 yards.

A wide receiver at the start of the season, Packers RB Ty Montgomery is averaging 6.5 yards a carry.

Minnesota’s Cordarrelle Patterson is leading the NFL in kickoff return yards.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has career lows in completion percentage, passer rating and yards per rushing attempt.

Despite missing the last two games, Falcons WR Julio Jones is still leading the league in receiving yards.

Saints QB Drew Brees leads the league with 4,559 passing yards, closing in on another 5,000-yard season.

Bucs WR Mike Evans has topped 1,000 yards in all three of his NFL seasons.

After throwing 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year, Cardinals QB Carson Palmer has 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year.

San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick is averaging a career-high 7.5 yards a carry.

Rams P Johnny Hekker has landed an incredible 46 punts inside the 20-yard line, with just one touchback.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is leading the league with 145 tackles.