“What’s the difference between skipping a game and skipping a year?”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 10:30 AM EST

On Tuesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott qualified for the Pro Bowl. It’s an impressive accomplishment for a rookie in the NFL.

On Monday, Elliott suggested, in a roundabout way, that he regrets being a rookie in the NFL.

All these young guys deciding to skip their bowl games 🤔.I would do anything to play one more time with my brothers in that scarlet and gray — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 19, 2016

The comment emerged in connection with the debate regarding the decision of players like Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to skip bowl games in order to prepare for the draft. (And by “prepare for the draft,” they mean “not get themselves injured.”)

But Elliott could have played “one more time with [his] brothers in that scarlet and gray.” He could have played 12 more times, with up to two more times to go.

Elliott could have stayed at Ohio State for another year. He chose to enter the draft. In other words, he chose to leave his “brothers in that scarlet and gray.”

There’s no difference between a player leaving one year early or one game early. Elliott made his business decision a year ago, and Fournette and McCaffrey are making theirs now.

Why are those who believe players should stick around for a meaningless bowl game not similarly aghast when a player leaves the program with eligibility remaining? Here’s the easy answer: The opposition isn’t rooted in any real principle but in a desire to push back against the spread of players making decisions in their own best interests.

The leaving-a-year-early bridge was crossed long ago; it’s far too late to go back. So those who have a vested interest in preserving college football in its current state will instead resist other manifestations of the same mindset, in order to keep skipping bowl games and/or late-season games and/or a full year of football while waiting for the draft from becoming as routine and accepted as giving up a year or more of eligibility and heading to the NFL.

Ultimately, those who want to preserve college football in its current free-labor model hope to prevent mainstream acceptance of other instances of players choosing not to play. It may successfully delay the phenomenon but, hopefully, skipping bowl games or regular-season games or entire seasons of football will become as acceptable as a player like Elliott choosing to no longer play college football because pro football is ready and able to offer him a chance to actually get paid for the risks he takes.