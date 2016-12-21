“What’s the difference between skipping a game and skipping a year?”

On Tuesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott qualified for the Pro Bowl. It’s an impressive accomplishment for a rookie in the NFL.
On Monday, Elliott suggested, in a roundabout way, that he regrets being a rookie in the NFL.
The comment emerged in connection with the debate regarding the decision of players like Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey to skip bowl games in order to prepare for the draft. (And by “prepare for the draft,” they mean “not get themselves injured.”)
But Elliott could have played “one more time with [his] brothers in that scarlet and gray.” He could have played 12 more times, with up to two more times to go.
Elliott could have stayed at Ohio State for another year. He chose to enter the draft. In other words, he chose to leave his “brothers in that scarlet and gray.”
There’s no difference between a player leaving one year early or one game early. Elliott made his business decision a year ago, and Fournette and McCaffrey are making theirs now.
Why are those who believe players should stick around for a meaningless bowl game not similarly aghast when a player leaves the program with eligibility remaining? Here’s the easy answer: The opposition isn’t rooted in any real principle but in a desire to push back against the spread of players making decisions in their own best interests.
The leaving-a-year-early bridge was crossed long ago; it’s far too late to go back. So those who have a vested interest in preserving college football in its current state will instead resist other manifestations of the same mindset, in order to keep skipping bowl games and/or late-season games and/or a full year of football while waiting for the draft from becoming as routine and accepted as giving up a year or more of eligibility and heading to the NFL.
Ultimately, those who want to preserve college football in its current free-labor model hope to prevent mainstream acceptance of other instances of players choosing not to play. It may successfully delay the phenomenon but, hopefully, skipping bowl games or regular-season games or entire seasons of football will become as acceptable as a player like Elliott choosing to no longer play college football because pro football is ready and able to offer him a chance to actually get paid for the risks he takes.
Not going to say what’s the right or wrong thing to do, but it’s quite obvious what the difference is. When you commit to playing the year you commit to the full season. If you leave/skip the year then you have opted out and like it or not, people will have to respect your decision – because THAT IS THE TIME TO MAKE IT.
in my opinion there is a HUGE difference in leaving early and not playing the final game of the season. cant compare the two apples and oranges…
Go ahead and don’t play. You will only hurt yourselves.
It’s a testament to your personal commitment and heart. One either has that or they don’t. Character, some people have character while others are characters.
Lets see how it goes when a college teams QB says no thanks to a bowl game. I’m sure that will go over swimmingly during his interviews with prospective NFL teams. I prefer the guys that even when they are injured they have to be dragged off the field kicking and screaming. The other 31 teams can have the guys that only play when it’s in their own self interest. I don’t want those guys anyway. I want team captains that put the team first and are addicted to competition.
Tell me why an 18 year old adult has to wait years before working in a profession he is capable of? That these guys aren’t allowed to work simply to keep the college cash cow fed and to keep the NFL with a de facto minor league system at no expense is disgraceful. Look, I’m not saying every stud out of high school would make the NFL, of course not, but to be barred from the opportunity just seems unjust. The colleges won’t lose a penny of income from these guys moving on to bigger and better. Let’s be real, that’s all that really matters.
A Bowl game is the final game of a season. It could be argued there is an obligation to finish the season. It could not be argued there is an obligation to play the maximum number of years allowed in college.
He made a stupid comment without a doubt, and he should back pedal as fast as he can away from that.
As for the other two. I look at it like this, both of them are staring at million dollar checks coming in, in the near future, without a doubt they are first rounders. That is millions coming in. They are doing everything they can to not jeopardize that check from being taken away much like what happened with Jaylon.
Anyone of us, would do the same thing given their situations and the ramifications of the past. Sorry, but they are not in the wrong for trying to secure money for their families, and their families’ families.
Aghast?
He misses the days of playing for Ohio State.
A lot of people miss college.
Just because a business decision was made does not mean that you don’t wish there was another alternative.
He sounds like just about anybody who has left college. For many of us, those were great days.
What we are doing now is wonderful, but I for one would like one more day sitting in class with the old crew interrogating our favorite professor over her interpretation of Kant. I wouldn’t want to do it every day, but one more? I would do it in a heartbeat.
“Why are those who believe players should stick around for a meaningless bowl game not similarly aghast when a player leaves the program with eligibility remaining?”
I would think it was because they finished their 3rd year including bowl games, as opposed to leaving a team before a given season they participated in is over.
I don’t care since I never watch college sports of any kind. However I can certainly understand why these kids want to go on and make the money themselves instead of letting the bitter old men of the NCAA make it.
Although they’ve probably never played a game of football in their lives, it’s obvious a lot of people who post comments here have missed entire years of school, or have never gone to school, ever. But, fear not, somehow they’re still experts on life, law, and football. It’s a miracle.
To me the big difference is leaving a year early is leaving a year before you start your last year. Leaving before a bowl game is not finishing what you started. You started the year but you quit before it was finished.
Finishing what you start is solid advice. If you start the year then you damn well better finish the year. If you are injured then stand on the sidelines and cheer on your teammates that have been cheering you on during your career. You will be a better person for it in the long run.
Elliot leaving early is no different except to Elliot. The real question is why do you find a narcissistic player’s hypocrisy and lack of self awareness surprising?
You love pushing this agenda every year, but the reality is that if an NFL team sees a player sitting out for a season so they don’t get hurt before a pay day, they’re going to red flag him as a player only interested in a pay day. Then you get into the fact that the NFL is the “what have you done lately?” league, and the sitting player likely falls down draft boards as players playing have good seasons.
And the 3 year rule, as unfair as it might be, is there because no player just leaving high school is ready for the brutalityand speed of the NFL. It takes most draftees time before they get used to it.
The answer is for someone to create a junior league, where players can go earn some money for those 3 seasons. Players who want to focus just on football can go there, players who want football and an education can go to the NCAA. Of course first you have to find someone willing to pay to set up a junior league.
As for the other two. I look at it like this, both of them are staring at million dollar checks coming in, in the near future, without a doubt they are first rounders.
You got to be kidding. First rounders?
Derrik Henry was not even a first round pick. None of these guys will be drafted in the first round.
Each season every team has a unique set of players and has an identity unto itself, especially at the college level. Skipping the bowl game is leaving that specific team behind. Skipping your senior year is choosing not to be a part of next year’s team, which have lose and gain many new faces. A big difference in my opinion.
I don’t agree….his commitment to his team is yr to yr, once he signs up the for the yr he completes it, he didn’t sign a 4 yr contract in college its yr to yr….the other guy committed to the yr but bailed before it ended….with that being said screw the NCAA until they get commitment from coaches and institutions alike then the players have to think about themselves long term….I have no problem with the guy who sits out a bogus bowl game to be in the best shape possible for his new employer who will be writing big game checks to him come next season….
Ha, will you reimburse them when lets say they blow a knee, let them do them and MYOB.
“What’s the difference between skipping a game and skipping a year?”
At this point, cumulatively it’s probably the GDP of a small country by now.
Universities blatantly chase money, so it’s only fair its athletes be given the same opportunity.
Division I programs often get a piece of the multi-million dollar pie that comes with network deals (for example, Stanford is slated to receive about $20 million in revenue for deal cut with the Pac-12 Network) because of the sports programs.
So it’s no wonder the same athletes, who produce on the field and court to land institutions big-time revenue, are doing things in their own best interest — whether that is to forgo the final year of eligibility or sit out a bowl game to chase an NFL (and, lets not kid ourselves, a fat payday).
The schools provide its athletes the opportunity to attend classes to attain a degree while playing sports. In turn, universities earn the revenue generated by those athletes. Chew ’em up and spit them out.
Pro teams cut players and fire coaches before the end of the season every year. While college teams generally don’t cut players during the season, they often fire coaches before the end. College coaches of take a new job before the end(despite what they promised their recruits) and then don’t coach the bowl game. These are considered smart decisions. Does commitment to the team only apply to the players?
“Commitment to the team”…please. How many coaches have left for other jobs before a bowl game?
Football is a business and players good enough to be paid should do everything to ensure they’re healthy enough to maximize earnings.
If you’re not in the college playoffs, your season is done. Bowl games are meaningless marketing opportunities for the NCAA, the schools, and the sponsors; one last chance to exploit these kids working for free. Skipping a bowl game to protect your health is like when a veteran pro skips preseason games.
As for letting down teammates, suppose you’re one of these guys’ backup. You’re GLAD he’s not playing cuz you can finally see the field after practicing just as hard all year.
factschecker says:
Dec 21, 2016 10:39 AM
If having character is playing for free so some AD or coach can pad his wallet while you assume the risk of losing potentially millions of dollars makes you a “character”, well at least it also makes you smart.
therealjr says:
Dec 21, 2016 10:38 AM
What’s your take on the four coaches who abandoned their players before their bowls games to get more money from another program?
Over the past 6 drafts there have been 5 RB’s drafted in the first round and fans think that this year they are going have have 3 drafted in the first round? For those that are curious the first round RB’s have been (less than stellar)
16 Elliott
15 Gurley
12 Richardson
11 Ingram
10 Spiller
Here’s the difference. You got free tuition to play football the entire year. Now, I totally understand why you wouldn’t want to get Marcus Lattimore’d. Runningbacks only have so much tread anyway.
But, this should actively end the debate on if college players should be payed. If playing football is optional, then paying players shouldn’t be mandatory.
He would do anything to play with his brothers in scarlet and grey, except return for his Senior Season.
Everyone says “Why do players need to wait 3 years after high school.” Outside of RB there are VERY few athletes that appear to be pro ready before . Maybe Clowney a few years ago.
I feel a lot of it has to do with adding muscle players coming in 40 lbs lighter than what pros play at, another big factor is coaching, this isn’t basketball, where there are so few players on a court its easier to dominate. You also need few seasons of coaching outside of High School were some places a coach who may not be sharp as others, gets lucky and gets lucky with a 5 star talent and just lets that player lead them to a state championship.
skittlesareyum says:
Dec 21, 2016 10:45 AM
A Bowl game is the final game of a season. It could be argued there is an obligation to finish the season. It could not be argued there is an obligation to play the maximum number of years allowed in college.
Don’t teams have the ability to turn down a bowl game invite? So there really is no obligation to play in a bowl game even if the team is eligible. Why shouldn’t a play be able to make the same decision?
I don’t believe him. He jumped to the NFL the first chance he had. Who’s he kidding? It’s easy to say what you would have done, after you’re financially secure. Give me a break!
If having character is playing for free so some AD or coach can pad his wallet while you assume the risk of losing potentially millions of dollars makes you a “character”, well at least it also makes you smart.
Where is this playing for free some of you speak of? They are perfecting their craft so they can get drafted and potentially make millions of dollars. I LOL at those that paint college athletes as victims. They have it made and they love campus life.
People that have it made in on campus
#1 Hot girls
#2 Male athletes
#3 Children of alumni
If I’m an NFL GM, I ask McCaffery, how, as a competitor, he could sit on his couch and watch his team play without him.
What’s happened to being a competitor? What’s happened to pride? Is this where we are now?
Btw, before someone comes back with the ridiculous counterpoint, I think it’s a jackass move for coach switching teams to leave before the bowl game. I’m looking at you, Tom Herman.
Fournette is skipping the bowl game because he doesn’t want anymore bad film out there. NFL scouts already have his film against Alabama which has NFL defensive line and it was bad. NFL teams beware.
I agree it’s about not getting injured. However there is a difference between one game and one year.
These players helped get these teams to this point and into the bowl game. Now they are abandoning their teammates for personal reasons. Now in this game they have come up with a game plan without one of their key players.
On the flip side if you leave a year early your team plays without you all year, and never had a game plan with you in it.
howd he in a roundabout way say he regrets being a rookie?? i take that tweet as someone just saying they were his brothers and he’d want to play another game with them. no different than anyone who has retired from the NFL i’m sure all of them would love one more game w/ their “bros”
Of course he misses playing for the scarlet and gray – he probably got paid more there than he’s making currently under his rookie contract.
There are obvious differences between leaving college a year early and skipping a bowl game. I believe that the most compelling is that when you leave a year early you are leaving to play in the pros whereas when you skip a bowl game you are skipping it for nothing else except for the understandable desire to protect yourself from an injury which would impact your pro career in a negative way.
Having said that, I have no issue with either practice. Football is a brutal game and careers are short. There is another issue with respect to today’s bowl games. With the advent of the playoff system (which I support) all bowl games outside the playoffs became, by definition, meaningless. I would be surprised if players begin skipping games within the playoffs, but I suspect we will see an uptick in guys skipping the Curly O’Brien Memorial Bowl.
Because they are not as ready as they think they are. High School and even college is so much slower than the NFL and not to mention bigger physical men
TheDPR says:
Dec 21, 2016 11:30 AM
Great, would just add that skipping a bowl game is like skipping the Pro Bowl, or treating it like a joke and not playing very hard.
That “free labor” crap is BS. A football player at a division one school is getting an opportunity for a free education worth over a hundred thousand dollars in tuition costs alone and potentially millions in potential earnings from that education.’
People forget that over 90% of those college scholarship players are NOT going to play in the NFL. For a vast, vast majority the current situation is what allowed them to get an education while playing a game they all love. Its a tremendous deal for them’
What you are asking is to change a system, so it starts to benefit a dozen or so players out of the THOUSANDS that are playing the game. But that would be cosistent with the current thinking in this country where we seem to move mountains in order to benefit the FEW over the many.
There’s not a difference between leaving one game early and one season early? What a ridiculous statement, of course there is.
If the games are meaningless then why should the stars get paid……. LSU and Stanford are still playing without Fourette and McCaffery so how valuable/irreplaceable are they
College fans root for the laundry…..the names on the front of the jerseys not the back…..its about tailgating, rivalries and bowl games….not player X,Y, Z
It seems like you are dissing Elliot, calling him out as a hypocrite. But did you ever think that maybe Elliot is saying he’d love to play one more time as hind sight is 20/20?
Just report, don’t judge.
Let’s be honest. For most of these young men who have the luxury of this decision, college is just building a resume for the pros. If they have already accomplished that, then they can only do damage by playing another game.
Like it or not, that is the system that is in place.
This is the dumbest argument I have yet seen on PFT. THERE IS A HUGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NOT PLAYING IN A BOWL GAME AND LEAVING EARLY FOR THE NFL. When a player leaves early, it is IN ORDER to play NFL games, with a new NFL team and teammates. When a player skips out on a Bowl game, he isn’t playing an NFL game instead.
Choosing to leave early is an either/or proposition, as in either college or the NFL. Not playing in a Bowl game is about playing with teammates one more time, or staying home to avoid a chance at a last-second pre-draft injury. I’m not saying that’s a wrong thing to do, but it is 100% different. Geez.