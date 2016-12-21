Whitworth hopes he’ll be back with Bengals next season

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 21, 2016, 9:20 PM EST

Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth told reporters he practiced at left guard during Wednesday’s practice with starting left guard Clint Boling out due to injury.

The Bengals will miss the playoffs this season for the first time since 2010. With an uncertain future ahead in many areas, Whitworth playing some guard over the final two games — by necessity or not — could allow the team to experiment and look towards 2017 and beyond.

Whitworth, who just turned 35, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He’s a free agent after the season.

“I think I’m playing left tackle pretty well and that’s what I’ll look to do next year,” Whitworth said. “Whether that’s here or elsewhere, and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity here but if not, I just look forward to playing.

“Whether it’s left tackle, whether it’s somewhere else, I just look forward to the opportunity.”

The Bengals started their 2015 draft by selecting offensive tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher in the first two rounds. They’ve both played at right tackle at various times this season.

Whitworth was named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl at tackle on Tuesday. He played both guard and tackle in his first three seasons and has been the Bengals’ primary left tackle since 2009, though he played some guard in 2013. He knows nothing is certain, but he hopes his play and leadership will help him land back with the Bengals next season.

“I know I want to be back,” he said. “I believe they want me back. I believe in both those things, that I want to be back and that they want me back. Hopefully we can find a way to make that work.”