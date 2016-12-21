Who’s the biggest Pro Bowl snub?

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced last night. Several were snubbed.
Sure, most will have the chance to join the team and then bail on it after many of the players named to the original Pro Bowl roster bail on it. But that doesn’t change the fact that they were snubbed.
Matt Stafford
Malcom Butler
#MalcomGo!
STAFFORD
Nate Ebner
Graham should not only have gotten a Pro Bowl invite, he should be Comeback Player of the Year.
Jordan Howard!
Oh don’t worry. They’ll all go to the pro bowl as alternates when first teamers decline their invitation.
Looks like the Pats Oline got badly snubbed too.
Who cares, like you say. I haven’t watched it in oh 20 years.
Matt Stafford, Darius Slay, Matt Prater and Sam Martin. But hey why would you put any members of the team who’s leading the NFC North into the pro bowl. It definitely doesn’t have anything to do with bias I’m sure.
The Pro Bowl rosters were announced last night? Really? Completely got past me. Can’t imagine why. Unless that it is that the game is totally and completely and utterly meaningless.
At this point, it is well documented that the NFL has become a complete joke.
nfl.com doesnt even have Blount on the ” snubbed list “….He has 1100 yards and lead the NFL with 15 tds……….The Patriots will be busy that week anyway but he was more snubbed out of bonus money bigtime
Matthew Stafford…
Blount Force Trauma
The fact that PFT does not even list any Lions in this poll ( look up special team awards this year, for instance) is itself a snub!
Blount is not a snub. He’s a very good runner, but those touchdowns are a product of playing in a very good passing offense that puts him in position to score once they get the ball inside the 10. The Patriot snub is Malcolm Butler.
Without Sean Lee the Giants could very well be first in the division with the exact same record as they have now.
Cue Patriots’ fans hysterical whining that every one of their team’s players weren’t chosen and blaming it on Goodell.
At least Blount has a great chance to make the Super Bowl. Quite the snub for sure.
Who cares? The only Bowl that matters is the Super Bowl! All those award and MVP programs aint nothing but fluff and politics. Every year there is one winner and 31 losers. That’s just the way it is!
How does a guy who has 15 TDs, leading RBs in the NFL and 1000 yards on a passing team with 2 games to go, not get a Pro Bowl nod?
More anti-Pats bias yet again, that’s how.
Unbelievable.
Stafford.
Michael Crabtree
ZACH BROWN???? Has more tackles than Hightower and Mosley combined!! How he didn’t make the team proves beyond any doubt this is not about good player’s laying well. No, it’s a frigging popularity contest. Who really watches the Pro Bowl game anyway?
Drew Brees
It is ironic that some clown who goes by takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy is the baby who is always whining.
Who should not have made it at RB then?? All the guys that made it have more rushing yards and more yards from scrimmage than Blount. So who are you going to take off????
Blount is 5th in the AFC in rushing yards (1060) and tied for last in yards per carry (4.0) among the 6 RBs with 1000 or more rushing yards. Blount’s yards per carry is lower than that of the Raiders’ Latavius Murray, and in 50% more carries than Murray (265 to 175), Blount has scored only 3 more TDs (15 to 12), a difference of 25%.
I have no problem with the AFC RBs, but if there is someone with a right t0 complain, it is Jay Ayaji of the Dolphins. His 4.8 yards per carry is better than DeMarco Murray and 7 TDs is better than LeVeon Bell.
The only rationale for including Blount in the AFC pro bowl RB crew is that he, like the 3 who actually made the cut, has 2 capital letters in his first name.
I agree with PFF that the biggest snub has to be Sean Lee. The dude is 2nd in the NFC in tackles and is the key to the entire Cowboys defense.
I’m sorry but if you think Blount is a bigger snub than Sean Lee, then you are either biased or uninformed
K.J.Wright OLB Seattle!
Richie Incognito !
Ball carriers get 7 ypc behind him.
The leading blocker on the league leading ground game.
The anti-Steeler bias is the only reason Ryan Shazier isn’t in.
Anymore I think of the pro bowl selections like I do the power polls everyone comes out with. I just don’t care and both are equally worthless.
As a Pats fan, I’d have to say Sean Lee.
Casey Heyward isn’t half the CB MButler is. But, when you have a lot of INTs(and sacks), it gets you Pro Bowl votes. DMurray and Blount were kinda either/or. I think the biggest snub was Weddle, and it’s because of the outmoded distinction between SS and FS. It’s really a blurred line these days. RNelson is a nice player that had a decent year, but he’s not a Pro Bowler.
Well let’s see, Brees leads the NFL in passing and Sean Lee is second in the NFL in tackles. Not sure how you could put people in ahead of those guys.
Jordy leads the league in touchdowns and is inside the top ten in receptions and yards so…….
Blount by a long shot 1000+ yards and 15 TDs
David Bakhtiari
You could make an argument for Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap.
He’s 11th in the entire league in passes defensed with
15 and he’s a freaking DE!! League leader only has 19.
7 sacks to go with it.
Bakhtiari hands down. One of the premier left tackles in the game and gets no respect.
Malcolm Butler
Are folks talking about the same Blount known for smoking pot who was held to 37 yards in the 2014 SB? All I see Blount do is score from the 1 yard line. Overrated.