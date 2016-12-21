 Skip to content

Who’s the biggest Pro Bowl snub?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 6:31 AM EST
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Running back LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots rushes as inside linebacker Todd Davis #51 of the Denver Broncos attempts a tackle in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced last night. Several were snubbed.

Sure, most will have the chance to join the team and then bail on it after many of the players named to the original Pro Bowl roster bail on it. But that doesn’t change the fact that they were snubbed.

So who was treated most like Gail Cunningham when Kramer refused to say hello? It’s your call. Cast a vote, make a comment, and tune in for PFT Live at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

The radio show currently is happening as well. You can listen at Sirius 213, XM 202, or NBCSportsRadio.com.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Home, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks
44 Responses to “Who’s the biggest Pro Bowl snub?”
  1. goddfatherd says: Dec 21, 2016 6:36 AM

    Matt Stafford

  2. thecape15 says: Dec 21, 2016 6:36 AM

    Malcom Butler

    #MalcomGo!

  3. delhommed says: Dec 21, 2016 6:43 AM

    STAFFORD

  4. seanmmartin says: Dec 21, 2016 6:46 AM

    Nate Ebner

  5. RegisHawk says: Dec 21, 2016 7:03 AM

    Graham should not only have gotten a Pro Bowl invite, he should be Comeback Player of the Year.

  6. fugginswheat says: Dec 21, 2016 7:07 AM

    Jordan Howard!

  7. bbb82 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:27 AM

    Oh don’t worry. They’ll all go to the pro bowl as alternates when first teamers decline their invitation.

  8. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 21, 2016 7:37 AM

    Looks like the Pats Oline got badly snubbed too.

  9. tincada says: Dec 21, 2016 7:56 AM

    Who cares, like you say. I haven’t watched it in oh 20 years.

  10. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Dec 21, 2016 8:00 AM

    Matt Stafford, Darius Slay, Matt Prater and Sam Martin. But hey why would you put any members of the team who’s leading the NFC North into the pro bowl. It definitely doesn’t have anything to do with bias I’m sure.

  11. 4ever19 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:05 AM

    The Pro Bowl rosters were announced last night? Really? Completely got past me. Can’t imagine why. Unless that it is that the game is totally and completely and utterly meaningless.

  12. greenmtnboy31 says: Dec 21, 2016 8:06 AM

    At this point, it is well documented that the NFL has become a complete joke.

  13. TB12RALLYCRY says: Dec 21, 2016 8:08 AM

    nfl.com doesnt even have Blount on the ” snubbed list “….He has 1100 yards and lead the NFL with 15 tds……….The Patriots will be busy that week anyway but he was more snubbed out of bonus money bigtime

  14. matt2calvin says: Dec 21, 2016 8:09 AM

    Matthew Stafford…

  15. orrnumberfour says: Dec 21, 2016 8:30 AM

    Blount Force Trauma

  16. liondoc says: Dec 21, 2016 8:33 AM

    The fact that PFT does not even list any Lions in this poll ( look up special team awards this year, for instance) is itself a snub!

  17. pastabelly says: Dec 21, 2016 8:39 AM

    Blount is not a snub. He’s a very good runner, but those touchdowns are a product of playing in a very good passing offense that puts him in position to score once they get the ball inside the 10. The Patriot snub is Malcolm Butler.

  18. abninf says: Dec 21, 2016 8:42 AM

    Without Sean Lee the Giants could very well be first in the division with the exact same record as they have now.

  19. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Dec 21, 2016 8:45 AM

    Cue Patriots’ fans hysterical whining that every one of their team’s players weren’t chosen and blaming it on Goodell.

  20. Thretosix says: Dec 21, 2016 8:48 AM

    At least Blount has a great chance to make the Super Bowl. Quite the snub for sure.

  21. salmen76 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:08 AM

    Who cares? The only Bowl that matters is the Super Bowl! All those award and MVP programs aint nothing but fluff and politics. Every year there is one winner and 31 losers. That’s just the way it is!

  22. tylawspick6 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:15 AM

    How does a guy who has 15 TDs, leading RBs in the NFL and 1000 yards on a passing team with 2 games to go, not get a Pro Bowl nod?

    More anti-Pats bias yet again, that’s how.

    Unbelievable.

  23. thekiy says: Dec 21, 2016 9:19 AM

    Stafford.

  24. hifive123 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:21 AM

    Michael Crabtree

  25. cterrito2014 says: Dec 21, 2016 9:35 AM

    ZACH BROWN???? Has more tackles than Hightower and Mosley combined!! How he didn’t make the team proves beyond any doubt this is not about good player’s laying well. No, it’s a frigging popularity contest. Who really watches the Pro Bowl game anyway?

  26. bigdaddyrockytop says: Dec 21, 2016 9:36 AM

    Drew Brees

  27. youknowiknowitall says: Dec 21, 2016 9:46 AM

    It is ironic that some clown who goes by takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy is the baby who is always whining.

  28. krispyone says: Dec 21, 2016 9:58 AM

    tylawspick6 says:
    Dec 21, 2016 9:15 AM
    How does a guy who has 15 TDs, leading RBs in the NFL and 1000 yards on a passing team with 2 games to go, not get a Pro Bowl nod?

    More anti-Pats bias yet again, that’s how.

    Unbelievable.

    Who should not have made it at RB then?? All the guys that made it have more rushing yards and more yards from scrimmage than Blount. So who are you going to take off????

  29. jbraider says: Dec 21, 2016 10:29 AM

    Blount is 5th in the AFC in rushing yards (1060) and tied for last in yards per carry (4.0) among the 6 RBs with 1000 or more rushing yards. Blount’s yards per carry is lower than that of the Raiders’ Latavius Murray, and in 50% more carries than Murray (265 to 175), Blount has scored only 3 more TDs (15 to 12), a difference of 25%.

    I have no problem with the AFC RBs, but if there is someone with a right t0 complain, it is Jay Ayaji of the Dolphins. His 4.8 yards per carry is better than DeMarco Murray and 7 TDs is better than LeVeon Bell.

    The only rationale for including Blount in the AFC pro bowl RB crew is that he, like the 3 who actually made the cut, has 2 capital letters in his first name.

    I agree with PFF that the biggest snub has to be Sean Lee. The dude is 2nd in the NFC in tackles and is the key to the entire Cowboys defense.

    I’m sorry but if you think Blount is a bigger snub than Sean Lee, then you are either biased or uninformed

  30. minanten says: Dec 21, 2016 10:50 AM

    K.J.Wright OLB Seattle!

  31. arcross12042004scorp15 says: Dec 21, 2016 10:54 AM

    Richie Incognito !
    Ball carriers get 7 ypc behind him.
    The leading blocker on the league leading ground game.

  32. crownofthehelmet says: Dec 21, 2016 11:14 AM

    The anti-Steeler bias is the only reason Ryan Shazier isn’t in.

  33. usedjock says: Dec 21, 2016 11:17 AM

    Anymore I think of the pro bowl selections like I do the power polls everyone comes out with. I just don’t care and both are equally worthless.

  34. carloswlassiter says: Dec 21, 2016 11:21 AM

    As a Pats fan, I’d have to say Sean Lee.

  35. tedmurph says: Dec 21, 2016 1:03 PM

    Casey Heyward isn’t half the CB MButler is. But, when you have a lot of INTs(and sacks), it gets you Pro Bowl votes. DMurray and Blount were kinda either/or. I think the biggest snub was Weddle, and it’s because of the outmoded distinction between SS and FS. It’s really a blurred line these days. RNelson is a nice player that had a decent year, but he’s not a Pro Bowler.

  36. kmartin173 says: Dec 21, 2016 1:40 PM

    Well let’s see, Brees leads the NFL in passing and Sean Lee is second in the NFL in tackles. Not sure how you could put people in ahead of those guys.

  37. carloswlassiter says: Dec 21, 2016 1:44 PM

    usedjock says:
    Dec 21, 2016 11:17 AM

    Anymore I think of the pro bowl selections like I do the power polls everyone comes out with. I just don’t care and both are equally worthless.
    ————————————————————–
    I don’t know exactly when people began to use “anymore” in this way, but it is not grammatical and makes one sound uneducated.

  38. jjclark28 says: Dec 21, 2016 2:25 PM

    Jordy leads the league in touchdowns and is inside the top ten in receptions and yards so…….

  39. bullcharger says: Dec 21, 2016 2:32 PM

    Blount by a long shot 1000+ yards and 15 TDs

  40. revelation123 says: Dec 21, 2016 3:42 PM

    David Bakhtiari

  41. whodey420 says: Dec 21, 2016 4:03 PM

    You could make an argument for Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap.
    He’s 11th in the entire league in passes defensed with
    15 and he’s a freaking DE!! League leader only has 19.
    7 sacks to go with it.

  42. packsupersoldier says: Dec 21, 2016 4:34 PM

    Bakhtiari hands down. One of the premier left tackles in the game and gets no respect.

  43. mike83ri says: Dec 21, 2016 5:47 PM

    Malcolm Butler

  44. skawh says: Dec 21, 2016 6:38 PM

    Are folks talking about the same Blount known for smoking pot who was held to 37 yards in the 2014 SB? All I see Blount do is score from the 1 yard line. Overrated.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!