With 29th birthday looming, LeSean McCoy thinks he still has plenty of time

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 2:37 PM EST

Bills running back LeSean McCoy turns 29 next July. He nevertheless thinks he’ll be able to continue to play at a high level for multiple years to come — as in at least three.

“I feel young,” McCoy said, via the Associated Press. “I feel good. I’m not like other backs that only take a pounding. So I’m not really concerned about time.”

McCoy has gained 1,129 yards rushing in 13 games (he missed one with a hamstring injury), averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has added 333 receiving yards, and he has scored 13 total touchdowns.

His durability comes from his ability to avoid big hits. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn attributes that to his ability to move laterally.

“His lateral quickness, that’s one of the things that I think he’s really elite at,” Lynn said. “Straight-line speed, a lot of backs can run a straight line. But LeSean can move laterally just as fast as he can go forward. And that’s special.”

With relatively manageable salaries of $6 million, $6.075 million, and $6.175 million over the next three years, McCoy could continue to be a special piece of the offense in Buffalo. The final decision could be made by whoever it is that is coaching the team and/or running the football operation.

Given those salaries and McCoy’s skills, it seems like a no-brainer to keep him around.