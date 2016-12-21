With 29th birthday looming, LeSean McCoy thinks he still has plenty of time

Bills running back LeSean McCoy turns 29 next July. He nevertheless thinks he’ll be able to continue to play at a high level for multiple years to come — as in at least three.
“I feel young,” McCoy said, via the Associated Press. “I feel good. I’m not like other backs that only take a pounding. So I’m not really concerned about time.”
McCoy has gained 1,129 yards rushing in 13 games (he missed one with a hamstring injury), averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has added 333 receiving yards, and he has scored 13 total touchdowns.
His durability comes from his ability to avoid big hits. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn attributes that to his ability to move laterally.
“His lateral quickness, that’s one of the things that I think he’s really elite at,” Lynn said. “Straight-line speed, a lot of backs can run a straight line. But LeSean can move laterally just as fast as he can go forward. And that’s special.”
With relatively manageable salaries of $6 million, $6.075 million, and $6.175 million over the next three years, McCoy could continue to be a special piece of the offense in Buffalo. The final decision could be made by whoever it is that is coaching the team and/or running the football operation.
Given those salaries and McCoy’s skills, it seems like a no-brainer to keep him around.
As a 50 year Bills fan McCoy reminds me a lot of a young OJ. Fast, elusive and nearly unstoppable once he hits the broken field…
989 yards and 9 rushing TDs next season.
Which probably means the Bills will trade him for a future 7th round pick out of stupidity. It’s what we do…
“Given those salaries and McCoy’s skills, it seems like a no-brainer to keep him around.” unless he tries to do something really stupid like Kam Chancellor did(dumbest holdout ever).
Even with a big time running game to help him, Tyrod is 32 in passing yards.
Trading McCoy for Kiko Alonso will be Chip Kelly’s everlasting legacy in the NFL.
joetoronto says:
Dec 21, 2016 3:16 PM
No, I don’t think Tyrod is the answer, but I think a lot of his numbers are a reflection of the play calling and lack of creativity of the Offensive coaches.
Once in a while we see a glimpse of talent from Tyrod (for example the end of the Seattle game), but then back to handoff 2 times, 3 yard pass on 3 and 8 and then punt.
He’s got at least another year of prime time in him.
They need to set him so he will be ready for week 17, big game on New Years Day for the Bills.