Witness identifies Aaron Hernandez as shooter in July 2012 double murder

It’s one thing for former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to have committed murder in June 2013 but to never play another down in the NFL. It’s quite another for Hernandez to have killed two other people 11 months earlier — before signing a long-term contract and playing a full NFL season.
Hernandez is scheduled to stand trial in double-murder charges arising from a drive-by shooting in July 2012. Via the Associated Press, a survivor of the shooting identified Hernandez as the gunman during a pretrial hearing.
“Looked like him,” Raychides Sanches testified. “Hernandez.”
The ability of an eyewitness to identify Hernandez makes the inability of authorities to make an arrest until after evidence connected to the later shooting death of Odin Lloyd pointed to Hernandez as the killer of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado somewhat unusual.
Regardless, a conviction of Hernandez, who already is serving a life sentence without parole, seems to be coming.
If you’re being generous, NFL players generally wear helmets so the guy may not have been able to identify the shooter as Hernandez until his face was plastered all over the media after the Odin Lloyd murder, but still…
From a 10 million dollar contract to sharing a 10×10 cell.
Right where he belongs. Sad waste of lives.
Now form the usual suspects to begin their oh so tired anti patriot rants.
It’s the Patriots Way. Go FLOYD!!
If he had been on the Ravens, Harbaugh would have fought tooth and nail to keep him on the team. Shoot, he’d probably have a statue built in his honor. It’s the Ravens. It’s what they do.
Pride of the Patriots there…and you think Richard Sherman is the bad guy…
It’s still hard to believe he was a psychopathic serial killer while playing in the NFL.
Asked for comment, Belichick said, “Ok, well look, yeah. Whatever it is, it is. We’re aware of whatever the past is. We’re moving forward with the player and (we’ll) see how it goes. We look forward to working with him and we’ll just see how it goes.”
I do agree it was very strange that Hernandez was never developed as a suspect. You would think that after the incident the police would have asked questions that had answers that would point to Hernandez. Things like, “did you have any altercation with anyone at the club that night?”. And they had video footage of him circling the club after the incident in question (the spilled drink). Unless he was developed as a suspect and the police just thought, its Aaron Hernandez, he isn’t a murderer. Most of the fans thought that. But who knows
I find this entire Aaron Hernandez saga to be fascinating and disgusting at the same time. I’d love to get the facts of these events from Hernandez himself. But he’d have to admit his guilt and that doesn’t seem to be something he is going to do
Still not suspended by the NFL
#wakeupGoodell
The Patriot Way.
Only a few of the usual suspect trolls chiming in so far. Not even enough tears here to float on, will have to check back in later.
I don’t think you can compare Floyd and his DUI to a serial killer and gang banger Hernandez.
And it is crazy to think this guy was suiting up and playing on Sundays after killing people a couple nights before.
Rehabilitating a guy and giving him a second (or third) chance on a DUI is one thing. Doing it for a serial wife or kid abuser, or even worse a murderer is something else entirely.
I’m sure the Pats learned their lessons here, and if they can turn Floyd around and show him “The Way” then they’ve made the world a better place, not worse.
The Patriot way. Deny deny deny until you are found guilty. Then deny some more.
NE cut him immediately.
NE didn’t reward him like the Ravens rewarded Ray Lewis with a statue after he killed those 2 guys, or try to collude with Goodell to hide video evidence with Ray Rice. NE didn’t reward him like the Steelers rewarded their serial rapist. NE didn’t reward him like the Cowboys did Greg Hardy after beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, or Elliot for smacking his girl around, or Dez Bryant for his parking lot meltdown. Kraft didn’t make a backroom deal with Goodell like Mara did with Josh Brown to give him a 1 game suspension instead of the mandatory 6.
The Pats dumped him before he was even charged. That’s the Patriot Way.
He shot a buddy in the face in Miami and left him behind a warehouse to die. When is that trial happening.
takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says:
Dec 21, 2016 8:19 AM
————
Not true. Belichick never said that. Aaron Hernandez was not linked to this shooting until AFTER the Odin Lloyd incident, and the Patriots cut him before he was even arrested. As a matter of fact, in his usual style, Belichick said absolutely nothing about it at all.
Regardless of the team trolls are trolling, I wish they would at least be truthful.
I’ve often wondered if he had been drafted by a west coast team if Hernandez might have broken away from his “posse” and family that were neck deep in the gang lifestyle.
In Foxboro he was only a couple hours drive from those people and that kept him in the lifestyle he should have broken away from. His family and others from his past had full access to him.
Probably would have just happened elsewhere in some fashion though. He has to have a broken brain to have done what he did after making it bigtime in the NFL.
ricko1112 says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:44 AM
Except actual murderers get convicted and sentenced to life in prison. They don’t go on to have a HOF career, and have statues built for being one of the greatest defensive players of all time. Maybe you can see the difference, but I doubt it.
ricko1112 says:
Dec 21, 2016 6:44 AM
If he had been on the Ravens, Harbaugh would have fought tooth and nail to keep him on the team. Shoot, he’d probably have a statue built in his honor. It’s the Ravens. It’s what they do.
What a dumb comment.
clipper222 says:
Dec 21, 2016 12:16 PM
Except actual murderers get convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
See Orenthal James…
The team dumped him quickly, but the fans are still in denial. It goes unreported how many dozens of fans go to visit him in prison weekly and the tons of fan mail he receives daily from fans believing he got a raw deal. New Englanders are a special bunch.