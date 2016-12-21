Witness identifies Aaron Hernandez as shooter in July 2012 double murder

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 5:59 AM EST

It’s one thing for former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to have committed murder in June 2013 but to never play another down in the NFL. It’s quite another for Hernandez to have killed two other people 11 months earlier — before signing a long-term contract and playing a full NFL season.

Hernandez is scheduled to stand trial in double-murder charges arising from a drive-by shooting in July 2012. Via the Associated Press, a survivor of the shooting identified Hernandez as the gunman during a pretrial hearing.

“Looked like him,” Raychides Sanches testified. “Hernandez.”

The ability of an eyewitness to identify Hernandez makes the inability of authorities to make an arrest until after evidence connected to the later shooting death of Odin Lloyd pointed to Hernandez as the killer of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado somewhat unusual.

Regardless, a conviction of Hernandez, who already is serving a life sentence without parole, seems to be coming.