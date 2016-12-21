Would the Lions want Calvin Johnson back?

Lions receiver Calvin Johnson says he’s not coming back. Which raises a different question: Would the Lions want him back?
Safety Glover Quin appeared last week on PFT Live, and I asked him whether the 2016 Lions would be better, worse, or the same with the man known as Megatron in the lineup. Quin paused. And paused. And then he answered.
“Probably the same,” Quin said. “I don’t know. I can’t say we would be worse; you know, he’s a great player. I can’t say we would be better because our guys have been playing good and [Matthew] Stafford has been playing well as well. So it would have been probably the same, you know. Our offense is winning games, finding ways to win. I think we’ve been doing the same thing, and defensively we’ve been playing well as well. So I definitely can’t say we’d be worse. I think we’d probably be the same, we’d be right where we are.”
Here’s one area where the team may be better without Johnson. Stafford himself has said that defenses no longer can simply focus on stopping Johnson; implicit in that observation is the notion that Stafford may have felt compelled to get the ball to Johnson even when teams were focused on stopping him.
Without Johnson there, Stafford can simply throw the ball to the open man, regardless of who he is. Quin seemed to agree with the notion that Stafford, this year, is doing that.
“When you watch the game you kind of see the ball is being spread around each and every game to so many different guys,” Quin said. “Anquan [Boldin] making catches. Golden [Tate] having big games. Marvin [Jones] having big games. [Eric] Ebron having big games. You look at Theo [Riddick] out the backfield, he’s having big games. Even when Theo can’t play Dwayne Washington is catching passes out the backfield. Andre Roberts comes in and he makes big plays.
“So I think everybody is making plays and I think everybody feels confident that they can make the big play. I think Stafford feels confident that those guys can make the big plays as well, and so you just never know who’s gonna get it. All we know on the sideline is somebody’s gonna make the play, somebody’s gonna catch the ball. Even we don’t know who it’s gonna be, but every week somebody’s coming through and making those plays.”
That uncertainty also applies to the defense, making it harder to know in any given week, and every given week, who the focal point of the offense will be. In past years, everybody knew it would be Johnson — including the guy responsible for distributing the ball.
……you JUST had a article with calvin Johnson saying he’s happy in retirement….
Why would it raise any questions at all? He’s not coming back.
Dumb.
The truth of the matter is not that Calvin demanded the ball, it’s that Stafford was content to chuck it up and have Calvin go get it instead of making proper reads and progressions. Do you know all the terrible hits that Johnson took going for those balls over the middle? What is his motivation to come back for more of that? I’m sure he had a conversation with Barry Sanders and that was that. Time to get out while you can still walk.
This is basically the Romo or Prescott argument. The Cowboys are so effective..because they don’t have many down field passes(less turnovers). O line dictates the whole game, offense wears down the defense. They play with a lead, even if it’s just 7-10 points, it’s bigger in theory because time of possession is so much in their favor.
The Lions could have used him in the red zone. They have struggled there lately.
How does it raise that question?
Even a Megatron in a much reduced role is better than Marvin “Butterhands” Jones
Why would they want him back? I mean he quit the team. Some may not like to hear that, but he did.
It’s like the Vikings getting AP back. I think they are better without him. Last week was an ugly example of that.
maybe he and Norv Turner can open a quitting camp together.
It’s all on the QB…….
Watched something similar when Sterling Sharpe was cut due to his neck injury.
Hard to argue the Packers were worse after Sharpe was forced into retirement. Robert Brooks had a monster ’95, then Freeman filled Sharpes shoes.
.. but how would your offense be *worse* with a HOF-caliber WR? I can’t help but think the Packer win at least 1 more Title WITH Sterling.