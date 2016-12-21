Would the Lions want Calvin Johnson back?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2016, 11:49 AM EST

Lions receiver Calvin Johnson says he’s not coming back. Which raises a different question: Would the Lions want him back?

Safety Glover Quin appeared last week on PFT Live, and I asked him whether the 2016 Lions would be better, worse, or the same with the man known as Megatron in the lineup. Quin paused. And paused. And then he answered.

“Probably the same,” Quin said. “I don’t know. I can’t say we would be worse; you know, he’s a great player. I can’t say we would be better because our guys have been playing good and [Matthew] Stafford has been playing well as well. So it would have been probably the same, you know. Our offense is winning games, finding ways to win. I think we’ve been doing the same thing, and defensively we’ve been playing well as well. So I definitely can’t say we’d be worse. I think we’d probably be the same, we’d be right where we are.”

Here’s one area where the team may be better without Johnson. Stafford himself has said that defenses no longer can simply focus on stopping Johnson; implicit in that observation is the notion that Stafford may have felt compelled to get the ball to Johnson even when teams were focused on stopping him.

Without Johnson there, Stafford can simply throw the ball to the open man, regardless of who he is. Quin seemed to agree with the notion that Stafford, this year, is doing that.

“When you watch the game you kind of see the ball is being spread around each and every game to so many different guys,” Quin said. “Anquan [Boldin] making catches. Golden [Tate] having big games. Marvin [Jones] having big games. [Eric] Ebron having big games. You look at Theo [Riddick] out the backfield, he’s having big games. Even when Theo can’t play Dwayne Washington is catching passes out the backfield. Andre Roberts comes in and he makes big plays.

“So I think everybody is making plays and I think everybody feels confident that they can make the big play. I think Stafford feels confident that those guys can make the big plays as well, and so you just never know who’s gonna get it. All we know on the sideline is somebody’s gonna make the play, somebody’s gonna catch the ball. Even we don’t know who it’s gonna be, but every week somebody’s coming through and making those plays.”

That uncertainty also applies to the defense, making it harder to know in any given week, and every given week, who the focal point of the offense will be. In past years, everybody knew it would be Johnson — including the guy responsible for distributing the ball.