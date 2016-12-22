 Skip to content

Adrian Peterson out of practice again, but Harrison Smith returns

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 1:14 PM EST
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 13: Tight end Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by free safety Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at FedExField on November 13, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

When Vikings safety Harrison Smith hurt his ankle in early December, there was some thought that he might be done for the rest of the regular season but Smith has remained on the active roster and he may yet return to the lineup.

Smith practiced on Thursday for the first time since getting injured and coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that Smith moved well during his time on the field. The Vikings will practice again on Friday and Smith’s listing on the team’s final injury report will give an idea about whether a couple of days of practice will be enough for him to play against the Packers.

The Vikings also had wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the field Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury, but running back Adrian Peterson remained on the sideline. Peterson returned last Sunday after missing 11 games following knee surgery and the team is also listing him with a groin issue, which doesn’t make for a great outlook for Saturday’s game.

Zimmer didn’t offer anything to support or contradict that feeling, which leaves something else to look for on Friday.

16 Responses to “Adrian Peterson out of practice again, but Harrison Smith returns”
  1. taintedsaints2009 says: Dec 22, 2016 1:16 PM

    Just move to LA and leave us all alone, vikings.

  2. Frazier28/7 says: Dec 22, 2016 1:23 PM

    ‘If we’re not going to the playoffs, neither are they.’

    -Vikings defense.

    I hope this game doesn’t get decided by the green bay refs.

  3. dayglo80 says: Dec 22, 2016 1:29 PM

    Adios AP – Thanks for all the years of being one of the best RB’s in the league for our organization. Thank you for the times we made the playoffs and you had a crucial fumble hurt us dearly. Thank you for your sentences that rarely made sense and thank you for allowing us to mold the offense into something next year because you won’t be a part of it.

  4. riraider says: Dec 22, 2016 1:31 PM

    Vikings ? Who cares !
    But wait till the off-season !!!!

  5. qbarrel says: Dec 22, 2016 1:38 PM

    Career ending with a whimper.

  6. aypeeswhippingstick says: Dec 22, 2016 1:58 PM

    ‘Ol Popeye Zimmer’s bound to have some tricks up his sleeve for the Pack. It will be a good game if the Vikings have any pride left at all. If not, happy drafting Vike fans, see you in the second round.

  7. packsupersoldier says: Dec 22, 2016 1:58 PM

    I hope this game doesn’t get decided by the green bay refs.

    Let the whining butthurt begin.

  8. tm81blog says: Dec 22, 2016 2:08 PM

    At this time, the Hitman is more important to this team!

  9. packertruth says: Dec 22, 2016 2:16 PM

    Remember those Viking fans who said ‘see Shurmur was running the offense while Sam was getting acquainted, then Turner took over — and that’s why we lost two games.”?

    Where’d they go?

  10. cribbage12 says: Dec 22, 2016 2:20 PM

    Zimmer playing games again with the injury report. It’s his MO. Nothing else to see here folks.

    Still
    Keep blaming
    Officials. For
    Losses!!!!! SKOL!!!!!

  11. margoadams says: Dec 22, 2016 2:22 PM

    Harrison Smith would look great in a Pats uniform

  12. ktm300xcwe says: Dec 22, 2016 2:22 PM

    Let the whining butthurt begin.

    Says the fanbase who went nuclear the ONE time they MIGHT have gotten screwed by the replacement refs in Seattle a few years ago.

  13. filthymcnasty3 says: Dec 22, 2016 3:07 PM

    I hope the Viking fan base can take their beat down like men for once in their miserable lives.

  14. beerbratscheese says: Dec 22, 2016 5:04 PM

    Frazier28/7 says:
    Dec 22, 2016 1:23 PM

    I hope this game doesn’t get decided by the green bay refs.
    ————————————–
    I hope it does. Where do you think all the money from the stock we buy goes? Seriously. Let it rest with the conspiracy theories. It’s getting old. There’s a large number of calls that go against the Packers as well. Not to mention calls that are missed that should be called on the other team.

    News flash, Referees are human.

  15. cheeseisfattening says: Dec 22, 2016 5:10 PM

    No need to suit up, AP should watch the game from the Old Country Buffet in Green Bay with Eddie Lacy and all the Packer fans there.

  16. Wonka22 says: Dec 22, 2016 5:37 PM

    People have sour grapes towards the Packers for referee aided wins because….well, they’ve accumulated tons of them. Even the best Packer faithfull have to see that if defenses breath on Rodgers, it cost 15. No need to argue this, the tape doesn’t lie. It is also commonplace in GB, and recently Detroit, to be lucky than good. Both teams have accrued more than anyone else in that regard. Those two teams combined haven’t suffered the injuries to starters on both sides of the ball as they have in Minny. If either of them would have had to face the laundry list of sidelined starters like the Vikes have had, they’d be fighting for a top 5 draft slot as we speak.

