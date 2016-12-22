Aikman: I’ve never seen a more impressive young QB than Dak

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2016, 6:23 AM EST

Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman gushes when he talks about current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I’m absolutely amazed with him,” Aikman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the Star-Telegram. “There is nothing I don’t like about him. He was regarded as a project coming out of Mississippi State as a fourth rounder. He had never taken snaps under center. He had never run play action. He wasn’t even expected to the backup. He was going to be a long-term project. After a few injuries, all of sudden he steps in.”

Aikman said he knew there was something special about Prescott when the two met just before Week One, when Prescott was preparing for his first NFL start and Aikman was preparing to announce the game on FOX.

“I never felt the presence of a young quarterback like I did with him,” Aikman said. “I said this was the most impressive young player I’ve ever been around at the position. I really believed he was going to go out and play well. Before halftime of the game in his first start I was no longer looking at him and viewing him as a rookie. My analysis was along the lines of a veteran quarterback. It spoke volumes how he carried himself.”

Although Aikman has a good relationship with Tony Romo, Aikman was also among the first people in the NFL media to start calling for the Cowboys to make Prescott their permanent starter, even after Romo healed from a preseason back injury. That decision now seems like the obvious choice. A lot of people are as impressed with Prescott as Aikman is.