Barry Switzer trolled the media on meeting with Donald Trump

A couple of weeks ago, a widely reported story said that Barry Switzer, the Super Bowl-winning former coach of the Cowboys had a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. Switzer now says the whole thing was a joke, and he was surprised by how gullible the media were.
Many outlets reported the meeting as fact, as in this ESPN.com article that says, “Switzer, a college football Hall of Fame coach who led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title in 1996, visited with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in New York.” The reality is nothing of the kind happened.
Switzer told Politico that in reality he was simply getting coffee in Trump Tower while traveling to New York, and when reporters spotted him and asked him what he was doing, he joked that he was meeting with the next president. Reporters believed him.
“All the media people said, ‘Coach what are you doing here,'” Switzer said. “I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else. . . . I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again. I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field. Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off. It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”
Switzer has always been a joker, and so it’s no surprise that these comments were not serious. It’s more surprising that many outlets took them seriously.
Just go to show you how unbelievably gullible the press is. Don’t even fact-check.
He drove the car Jimmy Johnson built… he was more caretaker than coach.
I mean you can’t blame the media for taking a story spread by the main source of the topic and running with it. They’ve done worse with much less.
No need to fact check when you have no actual accountability for what you report.
The press themselves are full-on snowflakes. They are probably so butt hurt at Barry for this beautiful troll job.
Well then, who IS going to be Secretary of Offense? Probably somebody controversial.
Trump is jerking people around, too. So the two of them are peas in a pod.
If I’m looking for a cup of coffee, my instinct probably would not have been to seek out the most heavily barricaded, crowd-filled building with the greatest security presence in all of New York City. I’d have probably just walked the extra 50 feet to the next Starbucks. Something’s fishy, Switzer!
Make the wishbone great again!!
That is awesome! Let’s not pretend the press doesn’t deserve this. He sounds like a fun guy to be around.
He will never be in the Football HOF. Heck, I could have coached that Line and won the Super Bowl. That team was Jerry Jim Bob Jones team, not Switzer’s.
“secretary of offense”…”make the wishbone great again”…..that’s funny stuff.
Incredible that a group of (supposedly) professional reporters were so busy chasing down the latest “hot take”, they completely failed to recognize the context of his statements. They deserve whatever criticism comes their way.
I suppose you will tell us the Russians hacked your news?
You can hate the Cowboys (I do). You can think Switzer doesn’t deserve accolades as an NFL coach (I do). But trolling the media, who have become reporters of what people SAY rather than finding out and reporting NEWS events that HAPPEN, deserves a “good job, Barry,” from me.
So is anybody surprised that fake news is partly responsible for a moronic, mentally ill dirt bag being the next president?
Barry needs to mail his SB ring to Jimmy Johnson, and a thank you note for allowing him to coach the team Jimmy built.
He wasn’t even a caretaker, Aikman was HC & QB.
Good to see the our crack team in the media has such outstanding critical thinking skills. I’m surprised they haven’t already thrown all the “ist” and “phobe” buzzwords at Barry Switzer