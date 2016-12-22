Belichick: Patriots didn’t know about Floyd’s BAC level

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2016, 10:56 AM EST

Meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested that the team knew everything it needed to know about receiver Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest before claiming him on waivers. On Thursday, Belichick suggested that maybe the team didn’t know everything it needed to know.

On Wednesday, the coach was asked if he would have still claimed Floyd if he’d known the full extent of the situation.

“Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him,” Belichick said.

Asked specifically about the body-cam video of the arrest, Belichick said, “We were aware of the situation before we claimed him. He’s in an ongoing legal situation that I’m not going to comment on.”

On Thursday, Belichick was asked specifically about Floyd’s blood-alcohol concentration, which was measured at 0.217 percent.

“No, not if it was just released,” Belichick said, before reiterating his vow to not comment on Floyd’s legal situation.

It’s possible that the extent of the inebriation will impact the team’s willingness to continue to employ Floyd, especially if the measurement conflicts with anything Floyd has said to the team regarding the circumstances surrounding his arrest.