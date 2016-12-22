Belichick: Patriots didn’t know about Floyd’s BAC level

Meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested that the team knew everything it needed to know about receiver Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest before claiming him on waivers. On Thursday, Belichick suggested that maybe the team didn’t know everything it needed to know.
On Wednesday, the coach was asked if he would have still claimed Floyd if he’d known the full extent of the situation.
“Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him,” Belichick said.
Asked specifically about the body-cam video of the arrest, Belichick said, “We were aware of the situation before we claimed him. He’s in an ongoing legal situation that I’m not going to comment on.”
On Thursday, Belichick was asked specifically about Floyd’s blood-alcohol concentration, which was measured at 0.217 percent.
“No, not if it was just released,” Belichick said, before reiterating his vow to not comment on Floyd’s legal situation.
It’s possible that the extent of the inebriation will impact the team’s willingness to continue to employ Floyd, especially if the measurement conflicts with anything Floyd has said to the team regarding the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
How would he know? Floyd did not even know.. Blood test results takes time.
As long as he catches the ball and gets some yards, they won’t worry about until it happens again.
As long as he can play that’s all we care about .
Stop it!
They might not have known the exact level of inebriation, but this isn’t a blindside; they picked a “#1″‘ receiver off waivers who was only available because he’d just been arrested for DUI. Where’s the surprise?
Now it’s extreme DUI, and the ever classy Kraft doesn’t care. Just stop calling the Patriots the class of the league. Pats, Steelers, Giants, all the same.
Haha the Cheats get some poetic justice here. The class that is the Baltimore Ravens never would have dealt with such trash.
Clearly, Floyd was on the wrong track in Arizona. Let’s hope that a change in environment results in a change in behavior.
Belichick is a realist. The Patriot way as it pertains to anything outside the team was a media creation spawned by Michael Holley’s book of the same title. From a team perspective the Patriot way is about how you conduct your business between the lines, on the practice field, in the locker room and with the media. Outside of Floyd selling them some BS about his BAC it’s hard to envision this having any impact.
For Belichick to sign this guy coming off a DWI this late in the year it only says one thing the Pats WR core is weak…
He caveated it to not disclose the fact that the NFL has easy access to information like this. (except that IMPOSSIBLE to get Ray Rice video)
Cut him immediately. We don’t need any distractions right now. If he remains on the team, Floyd will become a distraction.
Pats take all cheaters and troublemakers anything to win
just like they didnt know Hernandez had murdered people. Bunch of bs.
This guy could have killed someone and what do the Patriots due they sign him to a contract rewarding him for his actions…
it was a smart pickup of the waiver…resign him for peanuts and he’ll have to take it
What does it matter what his BAC was? He was passed out drunk at a stoplight. It was pretty obvious his BAC was going to be pretty high. I don’t see whatever the level may have been affecting the Patriots willingness to hold on to him.
He could go the Chris Carter route or the Johnny Manziel route.
He won’t last long in the NFL if he doesn’t run the correct route here.
if any other team had claimed Floyd you guys would be killing them but the Great Golden Boys Patriots sign him so it was such an under the radar great move
The results of his blood alcohol weren’t available previously. If anybody can spin straw into gold it’s Billichick and perhaps this high risk/high gain pick-up will turn out as a win-win for everybody.
Clearly the Cardinal Organization doesn’t have the leadership skills or the insight to recognize a potential serious situation until it becomes a full-blow disaster as evidenced by their horrendous season and the potential exit of the face of their franchise.
While Floyd was struggling this season, unfortunately he became a convenient scapegoat for an organization under fire from it’s season ticket holders, unwilling to accept their own culpability.
Patriots fans playing victim is getting so old and stale, they are know cheaters who constantly gets away with it
It was a DUI no matter what the BAC was. They knew that and still decided to pick him up. Unless he beat or killed somebody, nothing really changed.
LOL! Floyd was arrested for DUI. Is BB now saying that low level DUI’s are ok but the mighty Pats would never consider a player with a high DUI??? Highly doubtful. Keep spinning your garbage NE!
People who want to blame the Pats for claiming Floyd should in reality be blaming Arizona’s poor management of the situation.
The could have suspending him the remainder of the year for conduct detrimental to the team so they could sit him and not have to pay him.
That would have let them get their comp pick next draft if someone else claimed him. It also would have prevented another team from picking him up for the remainder of this season.
Instead the cut bait with a kneejerk reaction, and somehow that’s the Pats’ fault.
You want to be upset about this guy playing? Be upset with AZ and the poor management there.
I’m sure the weather affected the breathalyzer in a similar way to the effect it had on Tom Brady’s footballs. However the unit in question will likely be destroyed before analysis can take place.
First he destroys the tablet now this, what is Bill hiding? #(cleverword)gate
stay classy bill
The Ideal Inebriation Law says that BAC levels increase in the warmer Arizona climate. Do they know the PSI of the tires on his vehicle?
And they should be!
The constant need for media content creates amazing reactions from people. We knew the day he was cut that he was drunk, passed out at the wheel, car running, in the middle of the road.
Did you need a video and blood alcohol level to know he was stone cold drunk? All those things did was give everyone a chance to keep revisiting the same story over and over during a slow news cycle.
The guy probably has a drinking problem. Only through the grace of God he didn’t hurt anyone. What he did was terrible and dangerous but however it happened he didn’t hurt anyone.
Hopefully uses this as a wake up call to turn his life around. I am a pats fan and I know this was done for purely football reasons but I hope they are pushing him to look at what he needs to do to get this under control.
Didn’t know BAC – except they probably did
Didn’t know about Hernandez – though they probably did
Didn’t know about Brady – though they did
Didn’t know about cameras – though they did
When they look bad, NOT OUR FAULT!!!
When we don’t, WE ARE GENIUS
I realize in the real world people don’t lose their jobs very often for DUI, unless their job involves driving, or it’s in a contract they signed going in. But, I really can’t see how this can be worth it for the Pats. Whether they brought him in as insurance for a thin WR corps this year, or were just seeing if a 1rst rnd talent was worth bringing back next yr on the cheap. I discount Ariz releasing him. They just had an excuse to dump the last 1.3 mil salary of a guy that wasn’t in their plans anyway. His compensatory value will be almost nil. I’m no boy scout, but for Floyd to get to that BAC level, he had to drink an appalling amount before he got behind the wheel, and obviously lied about it. Not to mention his problem @ND. At least they could have waited until next yr, after seeing how things played out, if they wanted to give him a 2nd(3rd?) chance. The limited amount of talent this guy has shown in the NFL doesn’t seem worth it to me. Especially where PR matters to your brand.
Hooray!! Pats signed a player that got so beligerantly drunk and drove and easily could have killed someone!!! Pats fans use it as an opportunity to taunt about how everyone “hates” them and how Goodell will “fine” them.
You win Pats… you picked up a scumbag that no one else claimed. Congrats. You’re awesome.
marcuswelby70, that argument has so many holes in it, it boggles the mind
Not sure it should matter all that much. Poor judgement is poor judgement. If he’s too drunk to drive, he’s in the wrong. Being more drunk shouldn’t make him less signable.
Pats would get an extra compensatory pick anyway so it was a little-to-lose situation for a team thin at WR.
Given the Patriots’ relatively recent past where they have had issues with one of their players, it is incredibly stupid if the Patriots didn’t learn from that past.
Given that past, the Patriots for sure should know all they need to know before signing anyone who may have issues.
The Sgt. Schultz routine isn’t going to work.
It’s not like he killed 3 or 4 people …..Too soon ? Gator Nation .
Anyone paying attention knows the extent of the inebriation means about as much to Belichick as the extent of the psi. (It means absolutely nothing.) He brings excessive judgments against the Patriots by his denials. Honesty is always a better possible than skirting the truth with half-answers and dodges.
The Patriots cant be penalized for taking him off waivers, thats a perfectly legal move as part of a normal process. He was not off limits or anything. Nor would the Patriots or the NFL have been aware of the BAC until the results came back yesterday.
But now that it is known things can happen. If he lied to thevteam at all Belichick will cut him for that alone, he is zero tolerance on that stuff. And now that the extent of intoxication is known Goodell is not out of line if he suspends the guy. It would not be targeting the Pats or anything of the sort. Just a normal response to such an incident. There is also the possibility (depending on how fast the legal system moves etc) that AZ might lock him up. And even if he then gets out on bail the Patriots could make a pragmatic decision that the ongoing legal activity does not mix well with working with the team on a playoff push. Also if AZ has mandatory jail time for this (I think they do) thats going to be a consideration for anyone he hopes to get signed by after this year. My guess is Goodell just suspends him and this all becomes moot for at leadt a year.
Now that he’s a patriot I find anything he says hard to believe. #standard
I don’t understand how this matters??? Drunk is drunk. They knew he was driving drunk and got busted. Whether it was .08 or .16 or .24 doesn’t matter. It’s like the people that were outraged after the rice video. Why were you more angry when you saw it. He said he punched her in the face and knocked her out. Then we saw video of him punching her in the face and knocking her out. How was it any different after seeing it when it was already known??? The patriots took a chance to pick up a guy that made a stupid decision. I dont agree with them picking him up, but acting like it is worse now that we have the video, or worse because we know how intoxicated he was is stupid
The Patriots care about winning football games. That so many other teams don’t, is a constant source of bewilderment.
I am sure I have been a .90 at one point of partying and functioned right. Getting wasted once shouldn’t get you banned. As long as he doesn’t drive or go to work drunk. Get drunk.
Oh no a DUI. Nobody in the real world works with people who have ever had a DUI. Never nope
Is Floyd an idiot? Yes. Does he deserve not to work at his skill ever again? No. I don’t see issue with him getting signed, unless he has a serious issue and needs help, but for the Patriots that might take time to realize that.
It’s not like this kid beat the crap out of his wife, or shot someone in his driveway. Give him a break, and relax.
