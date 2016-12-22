Ben McAdoo to Giants: Don’t take the cheese this week

The Giants can clinch their first playoff berth since 2011 with a victory over the Eagles on Thursday night and, at 10-4, it would take an unlikely combination of events for them to miss the postseason even if they should lose.
For some teams, the second part of that situation might lead to a bit of a letdown on a short week because they’ve already started looking ahead to what’s coming down the road. Coach Ben McAdoo cautioned his players against letting anything other than beating the Eagles take root in their minds by referencing a bait frequently used in traps.
“I think it’s important that we don’t take the cheese this week,” McAdoo said, via the New York Post. “I think it’s important that we focus on the task at hand. Be where our feet are. Not worry about what’s going on outside of the building. Don’t worry about scenarios, the holidays coming up, don’t worry about any of that other stuff. It has nothing to do with the ballgame on Thursday night.”
With the possibility of an NFC East title and the first seed in the conference still on the table should the Giants win out while the Cowboys lose twice, there should be ample motivation for the Giants to take care of their business against a division rival on Thursday.
Mc-a-Doh! using all available channels to get his message across.
McAdoo spent a little too much time in Green Bay.
If Coughlin was still coach they would be in first place with bye and home game throughout playoffs….nice work by the GM putting that D together…..
Even when you are out on the playing field I’ll be right out there with you.
In Spirit coach?
No…no….I’ll be on my walkie talkie. Not dropping any hints but a new Boba Fett set would be at the top of my Christmas list.
Well isn’t that ginger!
Eagles will win by 20 : 36-16
jvw1982 says:
Dec 22, 2016 10:21 AM
If Coughlin was still coach they would be in first place with bye and home game throughout playoffs….nice work by the GM putting that D together…..
*********************************************************
If Rivers was still qb they would be in first place with a bye and home game throughout the playoffs…… FTFY
eagles show up tonite
jints could very well lose via an eli stinker
Ya sure coach! And remind them not to cut the cheese too, while you’re at it!
“Play poorly and you only get knockoff walkie talkies for Christmas this year.”
No matter the record, the Giants always struggle in Philly. They can’t turn on cruise control yet.
McAdoo also went on to say “Don’t worry guys, I’ve got a new walkie talkie app for my smart watch so I can keep feeding Eli illegal playcalls and info without being caught”.
that’s a big 10-4 good buddy