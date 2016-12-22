Ben McAdoo to Giants: Don’t take the cheese this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 10:03 AM EST

The Giants can clinch their first playoff berth since 2011 with a victory over the Eagles on Thursday night and, at 10-4, it would take an unlikely combination of events for them to miss the postseason even if they should lose.

For some teams, the second part of that situation might lead to a bit of a letdown on a short week because they’ve already started looking ahead to what’s coming down the road. Coach Ben McAdoo cautioned his players against letting anything other than beating the Eagles take root in their minds by referencing a bait frequently used in traps.

“I think it’s important that we don’t take the cheese this week,” McAdoo said, via the New York Post. “I think it’s important that we focus on the task at hand. Be where our feet are. Not worry about what’s going on outside of the building. Don’t worry about scenarios, the holidays coming up, don’t worry about any of that other stuff. It has nothing to do with the ballgame on Thursday night.”

With the possibility of an NFC East title and the first seed in the conference still on the table should the Giants win out while the Cowboys lose twice, there should be ample motivation for the Giants to take care of their business against a division rival on Thursday.