Bengals wideout A.J. Green says he’s playing this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 12:18 PM EST

The Bengals don’t have anything to play for, but A.J. Green wants to play anyway.

Their star wide receiver told reporters today he was healthy enough to play this week, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website.

Green has missed the last four games because of a hamstring injury.

And while he can’t help Cincinnati (5-8-1) make the playoffs, he can reach a personal milestone.

He has 964 receiving yards for the season, and if he can manage 36 more in the next two weeks, he’d join Randy Moss as the only players to start their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons.