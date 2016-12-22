Bizarre Wake Forest scandal raises broader questions about broadcaster access

The Tommy Elrod scandal, known widely as #WakeyLeaks, is on the surface a college football story. But it’s really a broadcasting story — specifically, an example of what can happen with the inside information harvested by people who have advance access to players and coaches.
Elrod, an apparently disgruntled former Wake Forest assistant, used his subsequent employment by the school’s radio network to gather and leak sensitive information to opponents. It’s not as if he was sleuthing around the coaching offices after dark; broadcasters at the college and pro level routinely obtain sensitive information via attendance at practice and participation in production meetings prior to games.
For broadcasters who handle all of the games of one given team, the breadth and depth of the knowledge can become significant.
Most recently, current Georgia assistant and former Virginia Tech assistant Shane Beamer (son of Frank Beamer) was fined $25,000 for obtaining confidential information from Elrod before the Hokies played Wake Forest.
Obtaining confidential information about football strategy is a reality for major broadcast networks and minor ones as well, with no real mechanism for ensuring that broadcasters will honor the obvious mandate to keep the information to themselves. The fact that Elrod would use the knowledge to implement a vendetta against the program for which he previously played and worked is presumably rare, if not unprecedented.
It also raises a broader question regarding whether and to what extent this type of information ever is used in connection with the proverbial elephant in the room for major American sports. After all, who better to know whether a betting line is skewed than someone with inside information about injuries, game plans, strategies, and practice performances?
I’m definitely not saying it’s ever happened. But the ingredients are present and the temptation surely exists. With so many people over the years getting inside access to what a football team really will or won’t be doing in a given game, is it outlandish to wonder whether and to what extent someone has ever taken advantage of information far more detailed and specific than the facts available to the average betting public?
Professional football is slowly being exposed for the Entertainment industry that it is. Don’t believe it can be formatted like that, check the Jets fan who tried to sue the Patriots after Spygate. The NFL openly admits all a fan does when purchasing a ticket is give the spectator access to the field and watch a production done from the NFL…..
Remember when Jess Fisher was asked to take a timeout in order for the network broadcasting the game needed to air a commercial. Rigging is crazy, but manipulation in key.
The immediate situation could be better assessed if Wake Forest would release all of the information obtained in it’s investigation. However, Wake Forest refuses to release the emails, texts, and, phone records it allegedly obtained. Wake Forest also used phone calls to inform the other universities, thereby leaving no record on that end of what was discovered.
These actions have left many other programs open to unwarranted speculation.
That being said, it seems like either wide-sweeping rules need to be implemented or this guy needs to be black-balled from the media and coaching.
Why are coaches from other schools being fined or suspended? How is this anything other than a Wake Forest problem?
Wake is the entity that gave Elrod the unfettered access for over two years. If Wake’s coaching staff is too dumb to figure out during that time period that certain plays are being perfectly defended that is their problem, no one else’s.