Blake Bortles admits players didn’t do enough to save Gus Bradley

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 9:13 AM EST

When organizations decide they need to change directions, it generally begins with two or three key jobs.

And Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles admitted that he didn’t do enough to keep former coach Gus Bradley from getting fired.

“The reason for everything that’s been happening is that we haven’t played well,” Bortles said, via Hays Carlyon of the Florida Times-Union. “I haven’t played well. That’s why all this change has happened. You have to figure out how to play. You have to figure how to win in order to create some kind of continuity and consistency here in this organization.”

While it would be inaccurate to say a nine-game losing streak, a 2-12 record, and Bradley’s sudden unemployment were all Bortles’ fault, quarterbacks tend to get oversized shares of credit, blame, and money, so starting there is reasonable enough.

The 2014 first-round pick has regressed badly this season, throwing 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and posting a 75.8 passer rating. Last year he threw 18 interceptions, but that was balanced out by nearly twice as many touchdowns (35) and an 88.2 passer rating.

“It’s our fault,” Bortles said. “It’s my fault. It’s everybody’s fault. We played a part in this happening. Now, we have to live with the results and what happens next. For me, and a lot of guys in the locker room, we’re going to play as hard as we can for the Jaguars organization until they tell us not to anymore. I know there are a lot of guys in there that feel the same way, regardless of what who’s coaching us.”

And because of the results on the field, there are also a lot of guys in that locker room who will be joining Bradley as former Jaguars. Bortles may not be one of them, at least not yet, but fixing him is going to be the first challenge for whoever replaces Bradley.