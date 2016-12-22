 Skip to content

Blake Bortles admits players didn’t do enough to save Gus Bradley

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 9:13 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Gus Bradley of the Jacksonville Jaguars cheers from the sideline as Blake Bortles #5 looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Field on October 19, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) Getty Images

When organizations decide they need to change directions, it generally begins with two or three key jobs.

And Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles admitted that he didn’t do enough to keep former coach Gus Bradley from getting fired.

“The reason for everything that’s been happening is that we haven’t played well,” Bortles said, via Hays Carlyon of the Florida Times-Union. “I haven’t played well. That’s why all this change has happened. You have to figure out how to play. You have to figure how to win in order to create some kind of continuity and consistency here in this organization.”

While it would be inaccurate to say a nine-game losing streak, a 2-12 record, and Bradley’s sudden unemployment were all Bortles’ fault, quarterbacks tend to get oversized shares of credit, blame, and money, so starting there is reasonable enough.

The 2014 first-round pick has regressed badly this season, throwing 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and posting a 75.8 passer rating. Last year he threw 18 interceptions, but that was balanced out by nearly twice as many touchdowns (35) and an 88.2 passer rating.

“It’s our fault,” Bortles said. “It’s my fault. It’s everybody’s fault. We played a part in this happening. Now, we have to live with the results and what happens next. For me, and a lot of guys in the locker room, we’re going to play as hard as we can for the Jaguars organization until they tell us not to anymore. I know there are a lot of guys in there that feel the same way, regardless of what who’s coaching us.”

And because of the results on the field, there are also a lot of guys in that locker room who will be joining Bradley as former Jaguars. Bortles may not be one of them, at least not yet, but fixing him is going to be the first challenge for whoever replaces Bradley.

5 Responses to “Blake Bortles admits players didn’t do enough to save Gus Bradley”
  1. factschecker says: Dec 22, 2016 9:57 AM

    Bortles probably should worry about Bortles. He’s next.

  2. dreadnok89 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:12 AM

    Stop talking. You are terrible

  3. fumblenuts says: Dec 22, 2016 10:16 AM

    This team NEEDS Tom Coughlin!

  4. getyourownname says: Dec 22, 2016 11:08 AM

    “admits” – did he ever deny it previously?

    “Admits” means “to confess to be true, or to be the case, typically with reluctance.” In other words, someone who seems to be acknowledging something he/she previously suggested was not the case, and who was not wholly truthful in the past.

    I don’t recall Bortles ever saying anything earlier to indicate he did not think the players bore responsibility.

    Words matter.

  5. MTLighthouse69 says: Dec 22, 2016 12:06 PM

    Once the coach goes, the players are next. The players have to be smart enough to know that. That is, unless they view themselves as special snowflakes who can’t be cut from the roster.

