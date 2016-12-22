Bruce Arians is sympathetic to kickers because his son was one

Here’s something you might not have known about Cardinals coach Bruce Arians: His son was an NFL kicker.
Jake Arians didn’t last long in the NFL, going just 12-for-21 on field goals in 10 games for the Bills in 2001 before getting released. But Bruce Arians says that because of his son’s status as an NFL kicker, he has a better understanding of the position than most coaches.
That’s good news for Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro, who is just 16-for-22 on field goals and 34-for-38 on extra points this season. Those are the kinds of numbers that could get a kicker cut, but Arians said he can see in Cantanzaro what needs to be improved, and he’s confident Cantanzaro will get there.
“Just dealing with kickers my entire career but having a son that was one, who knows the psyche of a kicker has helped me a bunch – how to handle them, how to speak to them, and what’s important and what’s not important,” Arians said, via ESPN.
Arians said Cantanzaro needs to improve his confidence.
“His body language could improve,” Bruce said. “That’s one thing we’ve got to work on.”
Arians said a bigger issue, however, has been out of Cantanzaro’s hands: The Cardinals have gone through three punters this season, which means Cantanzaro has had three different holders.
“It’s mostly three different holders,” Arians said. “That enters the psyche part. I’ve said it before having a son who had been a kicker in the NFL, the holder is more important than the snapper especially if you’re looking at the spot. You have to trust the guy. Doing it in practice is one thing but in the speed of the game, everything speeds up a little bit. Give him the benefit of the doubt because in Miami we were working two holders to see who was going to punt. Now we switched the holders on him again. That’s not easy for a kicker.”
So while some coaches might have cut a kicker with Cantanzaro’s struggles this season, Arians wouldn’t. Cantanzaro can thank Jake Arians for that.
Uhhh maybe a backup QB could hold Bruce. I guess that would take away another of your excuses. What a clown
its a shame josh brown couldnt of had arian’s guiding the way for him. the kid made one minor dumb mistake and it ruined his whole life. oh well.
Its also that the Cardinals season is a lost cause plus its nit like there is a line of good choices so he better serves the team taking extra time to see if the issues can be worked out before making any moves. He can have a competition in camp next summer.
Sounds like Jake was one of the best Bills kickers of all time.
Arians should worry about his quarterback before his kicker. Seasons over anyways.
Bruce wants everyone to know that kickers are just like normal people in most ways.
Be quiet Bruce.
No wonder the Cardinals have regressed. Arians spends his days pumping out quotes for the media.