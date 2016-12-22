Bruce Arians is sympathetic to kickers because his son was one

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2016, 6:15 PM EST

Here’s something you might not have known about Cardinals coach Bruce Arians: His son was an NFL kicker.

Jake Arians didn’t last long in the NFL, going just 12-for-21 on field goals in 10 games for the Bills in 2001 before getting released. But Bruce Arians says that because of his son’s status as an NFL kicker, he has a better understanding of the position than most coaches.

That’s good news for Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro, who is just 16-for-22 on field goals and 34-for-38 on extra points this season. Those are the kinds of numbers that could get a kicker cut, but Arians said he can see in Cantanzaro what needs to be improved, and he’s confident Cantanzaro will get there.

“Just dealing with kickers my entire career but having a son that was one, who knows the psyche of a kicker has helped me a bunch – how to handle them, how to speak to them, and what’s important and what’s not important,” Arians said, via ESPN.

Arians said Cantanzaro needs to improve his confidence.

“His body language could improve,” Bruce said. “That’s one thing we’ve got to work on.”

Arians said a bigger issue, however, has been out of Cantanzaro’s hands: The Cardinals have gone through three punters this season, which means Cantanzaro has had three different holders.

“It’s mostly three different holders,” Arians said. “That enters the psyche part. I’ve said it before having a son who had been a kicker in the NFL, the holder is more important than the snapper especially if you’re looking at the spot. You have to trust the guy. Doing it in practice is one thing but in the speed of the game, everything speeds up a little bit. Give him the benefit of the doubt because in Miami we were working two holders to see who was going to punt. Now we switched the holders on him again. That’s not easy for a kicker.”

So while some coaches might have cut a kicker with Cantanzaro’s struggles this season, Arians wouldn’t. Cantanzaro can thank Jake Arians for that.