Bruce Arians thinks Robert Nkemdiche has learned how to be a pro

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 7:51 AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 01: Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche #90 of the Arizona Cardinals in action during the preseaon NFL game against the Denver Broncos at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 38-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

At various points this year, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has offered up criticisms of first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche.

Arians skewered Nkemdiche’s maturity and work ethic while the defensive tackle sat on the bench more often than not over the course of his rookie season. It looks as if things are starting to turn for Nkemdiche in Arizona, however.

He was in the lineup and played 25 snaps against the Saints last Sunday and said this week that he has come to understand “the ways of being a pro” by watching older teammates. Arians said that he’s seen a change in Nkemdiche’s practice efforts and that the rookie is “proving he’s ready to play.”

“He’s learned what professional football is all about,” Arians said, via ESPN.com. “You’re a highly-recruited guy and you go into the SEC as one of the top players, you don’t necessarily have to be a pro or work hard because you’re more talented than everybody. When you get here, you’re just another guy so you have to learn all that, and it’s a shock to some of them. They have to learn to be a pro on and off the field.”

It’s too late for Nkemdiche’s progress to pay dividends in the standings, but a strong close to the season followed up by a good offseason should lead to a more regular role for Nkemdiche in his second season.

