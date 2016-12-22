Byron Maxwell misses second straight practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 3:17 PM EST

Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell left last Saturday’s game against the Jets in the first quarter with an ankle injury and hasn’t returned to the field yet.

Maxwell missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday, leaving his status for this weekend’s trip to Buffalo in doubt a couple of days ahead of kickoff. The feeling earlier in the week was that Maxwell would be a 50-50 shot to play, but head coach Adam Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that the ankle is not progressing as quickly as the team hoped.

Maxwell’s absence would leave the Dolphins with Tony Lippett, Bobby McCain and rookie Xavien Howard at corner against the Bills. Howard stepped in for Maxwell last week.

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins also missed practice for the second straight day with hand and knee injuries.