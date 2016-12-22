Byron Maxwell misses second straight practice

Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell left last Saturday’s game against the Jets in the first quarter with an ankle injury and hasn’t returned to the field yet.
Maxwell missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday, leaving his status for this weekend’s trip to Buffalo in doubt a couple of days ahead of kickoff. The feeling earlier in the week was that Maxwell would be a 50-50 shot to play, but head coach Adam Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that the ankle is not progressing as quickly as the team hoped.
Maxwell’s absence would leave the Dolphins with Tony Lippett, Bobby McCain and rookie Xavien Howard at corner against the Bills. Howard stepped in for Maxwell last week.
Linebacker Jelani Jenkins also missed practice for the second straight day with hand and knee injuries.
Adam Gase made treasure out of guys Philly fans ran out as trash.
Maxwell and Kiko have been exceptional for Miami. Thought this trade was going to be a disaster but they’ve affectively saved our season a few times. Gase, Joseph, Maxwell, Kiko and Tannenbaum really deserve credit for this move.
Howard was great last week, hope it continues.
Dolphins got Alonso, Maxwell and Tunsil… Alonso and Maxwell have played at a pro-bowl level this year and Tunsil is an exceptional talent, Philly got their franchise QB. Win-Win for both teams.
So much for the naysayers who said this was a terrible and typical Dolphins trade and that’s why the franchise is in the dumps.