Byron Maxwell misses second straight practice

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 3:17 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the 4th quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell left last Saturday’s game against the Jets in the first quarter with an ankle injury and hasn’t returned to the field yet.

Maxwell missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday, leaving his status for this weekend’s trip to Buffalo in doubt a couple of days ahead of kickoff. The feeling earlier in the week was that Maxwell would be a 50-50 shot to play, but head coach Adam Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that the ankle is not progressing as quickly as the team hoped.

Maxwell’s absence would leave the Dolphins with Tony Lippett, Bobby McCain and rookie Xavien Howard at corner against the Bills. Howard stepped in for Maxwell last week.

Linebacker Jelani Jenkins also missed practice for the second straight day with hand and knee injuries.

3 Responses to “Byron Maxwell misses second straight practice”
  1. irkjames says: Dec 22, 2016 3:29 PM

    Adam Gase made treasure out of guys Philly fans ran out as trash.

    Maxwell and Kiko have been exceptional for Miami. Thought this trade was going to be a disaster but they’ve affectively saved our season a few times. Gase, Joseph, Maxwell, Kiko and Tannenbaum really deserve credit for this move.

  2. 72DolphinsStillUnmatched says: Dec 22, 2016 4:31 PM

    Howard was great last week, hope it continues.

  3. finsphan says: Dec 22, 2016 5:00 PM

    Dolphins got Alonso, Maxwell and Tunsil… Alonso and Maxwell have played at a pro-bowl level this year and Tunsil is an exceptional talent, Philly got their franchise QB. Win-Win for both teams.

    So much for the naysayers who said this was a terrible and typical Dolphins trade and that’s why the franchise is in the dumps.

