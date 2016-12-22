Cam Newton the latest to urge Luke Kuechly to sit

At this point, it seems like the only person who really wants Luke Kuechly to play again this season is Luke Kuechly.
The Panthers linebacker has cleared the concussion protocol after missing a month, and said yesterday he was “crossing my fingers” that they’ll let him play this week.
But coach Ron Rivera has already expressed his concerns, and quarterback Cam Newton said Thursday he’d rather see Kuechly take the rest of the year off.
“There’s no denying the truth: At this particular point, our chances of making the playoffs are minimal,” Newton said, via the team’s official website. “Luke is a person that could potentially be the greatest linebacker to ever play the game – straight up – and watching him and Thomas [Davis] is poetry is motion. Those guys just bring an aspect to the game. For me, I wouldn’t want to jeopardize that for the long term just to bring him back. Now this is coming strictly for me – I’m not talking for RV [head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion], not talking for Coach, and I’m definitely not talking for Luke. But it is coming from a person who sustained a concussion. You can’t rush that.
“He can take all the time he needs because the long-term goal for this team is to be in the playoffs and play for Super Bowls. We want him to get back to 100 percent and we want him back out there, but at the end of the day, if he’s not ready to be back out there, just take your time.”
The concern his coach and teammates are showing is touching, and a very pragmatic way of looking at things for a 6-8 team.
At the same time, it creates a bit of an ethical gray area. If Kuechly has been cleared by the doctors who aren’t employed by the team, there’s something a bit off about a football coach making what is by definition a neurological decision — if you assume the protocol is a true safety net for players.
Weeks ago, when the Panthers still had chances at the playoffs, Rivera said he planned to play Kuechly when he was cleared. The whole point of the concussion protocol is to keep such decisions as science rather than art, and to keep independent doctors making medical decisions rather than football coaches who have a vested interest in players playing. Now that the doctors have released the brake, it’s unusual — and at the same time, I suppose, admirable — to see the coach and teammates trying so hard to put the car in park.
There is no significant upside reward for Kuechly to play, but there certainly is very significant risk.
Keeks should shut it down, for the benefit of his family, his teammates, the fans, his coaches and those who cut his paychecks – and himself.
Brain injuries are a very different animal than injuries to muscle, bone, tendons, ligaments, etc.
Kuechly is a great leader of men, a phenomenal player and a nice guy. Let’s not put that at high risk for a couple of games that are no more meaningful to the Panthers and Panther Nation than a pair of pre-season exhibition games. Get right and save himself for when the games are meaningful. And save himself for himself – and all those who care about him.
It wouldn’t be such a conundrum if these guys weren’t being paid such huge amounts of money to actually play a game. If you work it out across the league factoring in injury time lost, the players probably earn twice as much for time on the field as their salaries would suggest, and those salaries are enormous as it is.
No one is deliberately trying to maim or kill them they way police officers or soldiers are targeted. They aren’t working with patients with contagious diseases, or slowly debilitating their bodies in coal mines or asbestos pits or zinc smelters. No one in any of those occupations earns a tiny fraction of what NFL players are paid, and they have to work for decades in their industry to survive.
Whats the big deal? Dont see an issue where a team wants one of their star players not to risk getting hurt even further when the season is lost. Sure he might be fine with his current concussion, but doctors dont know if he could tear his ACL or something else severe that jeopardizes the next year when they might have a chance then at the playoffs and super bowl
So can we ask why they aren’t sitting Cam at this point when they have no shot at the playoffs and he has been battling injuries all year? He is obviously significantly more important to the Panthers success then Kuechly is so why not shut him down?
i wonder if he has any bonuses or escalators in his contract tied to playing time or stats he would reach if he played the next few games
I agree. Science and medicine keeps improving, but I doubt that they have this concussion thing completely figured out. Better to play it safe. I’d hate to see this guy retire, but wouldn’t be too upset if he decided to do so. ILB is a brutal position.