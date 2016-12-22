Cam Newton the latest to urge Luke Kuechly to sit

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 4:03 PM EST

At this point, it seems like the only person who really wants Luke Kuechly to play again this season is Luke Kuechly.

The Panthers linebacker has cleared the concussion protocol after missing a month, and said yesterday he was “crossing my fingers” that they’ll let him play this week.

But coach Ron Rivera has already expressed his concerns, and quarterback Cam Newton said Thursday he’d rather see Kuechly take the rest of the year off.

“There’s no denying the truth: At this particular point, our chances of making the playoffs are minimal,” Newton said, via the team’s official website. “Luke is a person that could potentially be the greatest linebacker to ever play the game – straight up – and watching him and Thomas [Davis] is poetry is motion. Those guys just bring an aspect to the game. For me, I wouldn’t want to jeopardize that for the long term just to bring him back. Now this is coming strictly for me – I’m not talking for RV [head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion], not talking for Coach, and I’m definitely not talking for Luke. But it is coming from a person who sustained a concussion. You can’t rush that.

“He can take all the time he needs because the long-term goal for this team is to be in the playoffs and play for Super Bowls. We want him to get back to 100 percent and we want him back out there, but at the end of the day, if he’s not ready to be back out there, just take your time.”

The concern his coach and teammates are showing is touching, and a very pragmatic way of looking at things for a 6-8 team.

At the same time, it creates a bit of an ethical gray area. If Kuechly has been cleared by the doctors who aren’t employed by the team, there’s something a bit off about a football coach making what is by definition a neurological decision — if you assume the protocol is a true safety net for players.

Weeks ago, when the Panthers still had chances at the playoffs, Rivera said he planned to play Kuechly when he was cleared. The whole point of the concussion protocol is to keep such decisions as science rather than art, and to keep independent doctors making medical decisions rather than football coaches who have a vested interest in players playing. Now that the doctors have released the brake, it’s unusual — and at the same time, I suppose, admirable — to see the coach and teammates trying so hard to put the car in park.