Casillas in, Jenkins out for Giants

As previously reported, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins will not play Thursday night at Philadelphia due to a back injury.
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who also had been listed as questionable, will play despite a knee injury.
Giants backup offensive tackle Will Beatty is out due to a leg injury. Safety Nat Berhe and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had previously been ruled out.
The Eagles get right tackle Lane Johnson back after he served a 10-game suspension. Guard Allen Barbre is also back after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. Rookie offensive tackle tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is out with a knee injury; Johnson probably would have replaced him in the starting lineup even if Vaitai was healthy.
After missing last week’s game due to a concussion, Eagles running back Darren Sproles is also back.
The Giants clinch a playoff spot with a win.
Maybe he can make a couple bucks while he’s out by selling some vowels on Wheel of Fortune.
Walking Wounded Bowl !!!!!
I rarely say this but, go Giants. The Packers want to see a Giants win so that Dallas has to keep their foot on the gas pedal on Monday night.
As a Cowboy’s fan, I can’t will myself to root for Philly tonight. Instead, barring the appearance of the meteor, of course, I’m rooting for massive failure by the NY Football Giants.
Casillas was a good pick up for the Giants. Glad to see him getting playing time and doing well