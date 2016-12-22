Casillas in, Jenkins out for Giants

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 7:15 PM EST

As previously reported, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins will not play Thursday night at Philadelphia due to a back injury.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who also had been listed as questionable, will play despite a knee injury.

Giants backup offensive tackle Will Beatty is out due to a leg injury. Safety Nat Berhe and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had previously been ruled out.

The Eagles get right tackle Lane Johnson back after he served a 10-game suspension. Guard Allen Barbre is also back after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. Rookie offensive tackle tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is out with a knee injury; Johnson probably would have replaced him in the starting lineup even if Vaitai was healthy.

After missing last week’s game due to a concussion, Eagles running back Darren Sproles is also back.

The Giants clinch a playoff spot with a win.