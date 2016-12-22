Clay Matthews feels closer to full effectiveness

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said Thursday that 2016 has been a “challenging year” because of a pair of injuries.
He missed three games with a hamstring injury in the middle of the season and injured his left shoulder shortly after returning to action, which has left him to play a limited role on defense the last three weeks. Matthews hasn’t popped up much on the stat sheet in those games, but said Thursday that he’s feeling closer to be being back at full health than that lack of numbers might indicate.
“It’s one of those things where the timetable for this is not really set in stone,” Matthews said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s more so about getting strength and the range of motion back. I felt, despite what the numbers would indicate, especially last week, I felt like I started getting some ability to throw back in there and to kind of let it withstand the rigors of battling with some of those offensive linemen. I’m encouraged about that.”
Matthews said that playing through the injury has not resulted in a setback and he’s been a full participant in practice this week, so we’ll see if that results in a bigger role on defense against the Vikings this Saturday.
Isn’t he always injured?
I thought maybe it was a sore neck from all the head-first spearings.
Ah the jealous Viking trolls who would love to have Matthews on their team
His balance is clearly affected by wearing that Super Bowl Championship ring. It’s not something any Viking player has to worry about…ever.
It would be nice to get anything out of Clay this season. Too many no shows in the stat lines.
Overrated. All brand and image. I’m tired of it and not impressed with this guy. When he becomes a game-changer and someone to be reckoned in at least one game this year, I’ll back off. Otherwise…….meh.
Between Clay Matthews, Julius Peppers, Mike Daniels, Letroy Guion, and the most porous (and expensive) O-line in the league, Herschel Bradford may not get out of there alive.
I rate him a 6.5 as a guest on the Ellen show and on various hair commercials; as an NFL football player he’s a 4.8,
Clay Matthews feels closer to full effectiveness…ok ,so late hits and spearing..gotcha
Clay has done everything the coaches have asked him to do, from playing hurt to moving inside where there’s less sacks and less glory. A true team player, and one knowledgeable Packer fans can appreciate even with the injury frustrations.