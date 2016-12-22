Cowboys defenders excited about Randy Gregory’s return

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2016, 10:15 AM EST

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is back, and he’s necessarily better than ever. Primarily because he didn’t do much in his rookie year with the team.

Teammates expect the second-round pick who had no sacks as a rookie to make an impact down the stretch in 2016.

“Oh, man, he’s been looking real good,” defensive end Tyrone Crawford said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s looking real fast and definitely excited to get him out there against a team that I feel he’ll actually rush good against. I’m excited, man. The young bull’s back.”

The Cowboys host the Lions on Monday night. It will be Gregory’s first game action of any kind since Week 17 of the 2015 season.

“He’s a beast. Randy is a beast,” defensive end David Irving said. “Heck, we could use him on the edge, so I’m excited to see my boy come back.”

Irving is becoming a beast in his own right; the addition of Gregory could serve to make everyone better.

“He was very versatile and we had great chemistry,” defensive tackle Maliek Collins, a teammate of Gregory’s at Nebraska, said. “It means a lot to have him back, man. He can contribute. . . . I’m sure he’ll be ready to go.”

Crawford and Benson Mayowa lead the Cowboys with 4.5 sacks. Irving has 2.5; he notched 1.5 against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Regarded as a first-round talent in 2015, Gregory slid out into the second-round due to off-field concerns. Due to multiple suspensions, he missed 14 games in 2016. He also has spent some time in rehab.