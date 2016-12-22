Cowboys defenders excited about Randy Gregory’s return

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is back, and he’s necessarily better than ever. Primarily because he didn’t do much in his rookie year with the team.
Teammates expect the second-round pick who had no sacks as a rookie to make an impact down the stretch in 2016.
“Oh, man, he’s been looking real good,” defensive end Tyrone Crawford said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s looking real fast and definitely excited to get him out there against a team that I feel he’ll actually rush good against. I’m excited, man. The young bull’s back.”
The Cowboys host the Lions on Monday night. It will be Gregory’s first game action of any kind since Week 17 of the 2015 season.
“He’s a beast. Randy is a beast,” defensive end David Irving said. “Heck, we could use him on the edge, so I’m excited to see my boy come back.”
Irving is becoming a beast in his own right; the addition of Gregory could serve to make everyone better.
“He was very versatile and we had great chemistry,” defensive tackle Maliek Collins, a teammate of Gregory’s at Nebraska, said. “It means a lot to have him back, man. He can contribute. . . . I’m sure he’ll be ready to go.”
Crawford and Benson Mayowa lead the Cowboys with 4.5 sacks. Irving has 2.5; he notched 1.5 against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Regarded as a first-round talent in 2015, Gregory slid out into the second-round due to off-field concerns. Due to multiple suspensions, he missed 14 games in 2016. He also has spent some time in rehab.
he’s “fired up” to get back out there…
come with all the jokes now, cause after Monday they will be irrelevant. Not saying he will blow the roof off of At&t stadium but he will be active and contributing on the field instead of being a story off of it–and for a team needing additional pass rush, he is coming back right on time.
Meanwhile, Raider nation is wondering where the decision on Aldon Smith is
I’ll get excited after he returns and makes an IMPACT. Until then, he’s just a guy that’s too immature to follow the rules so he can stay on the field and help his team (oh, and make lots of money).
Greg Hardy, Rolando McClain, Randy Gregory—Is this the Cowboys’ version of Donald Trump’s cabinet?
#FREEALDONSMITH – I’ll continue to scratch my head over how the commissioner deals with situations like this. Smith served his suspension and Goodell still refuses to reinstate him. Randy Gregory has yet another offense awaiting action, yet Goodell lets him practice and apparently play this week for the ‘Boys. The enforcement of rules in this league is so inconsistent… either that or Goodell is allowed to arbitrarily place his thumb on the competition scale. It’s just wrong!
and the interim Aldon is just being ignored.
Aldon, Just Sue Baby!
Sooo… how is it that the Cowboys get this guy back right before the playoffs? The league reeks.