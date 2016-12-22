Demar Dotson remains in concussion protocol

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 12:25 PM EST

Cowboys defensive end David Irving wreaked some havoc in the Buccaneers backfield last Sunday night and much of his success came while he was lined up on the left side of the Dallas line.

That left him matched up with Bucs right tackle Gosder Cherilus, who was making his second straight start in place of Demar Dotson. Dotson was sidelined by a concussion and his absence hurt the Bucs in a 26-20 loss that made their playoff odds a little longer.

They may be playing without him again this weekend. Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said on Thursday that Dotson remains in the concussion protocol. He’s made enough progress to be a limited participant at practice, but a Saturday game this week against the Saints doesn’t leave much time for him to clear the final tests.

Cherilus was eventually replaced by undrafted rookie Leonard Wester against the Cowboys. Cherilus didn’t practice Wednesday due to groin and ankle injuries, so there are multiple reasons why Wester might get the nod against New Orleans in Week 16.