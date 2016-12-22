DeMarco Murray understands why some people want more of Derrick Henry

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 5:06 PM EST

The Titans made a concerted effort to boost their running game this offseason by trading for running back DeMarco Murray and then drafting Derrick Henry in the second round in April.

It was part of coach Mike Mularkey’s plan to build an “exotic smashmouth” offense around quarterback Marcus Mariota and it’s worked out very well. The Titans are 8-6 and they are third in the league in rushing yards with Murray ranking second among all backs with 1,224 yards.

Murray’s success — he’s also scored 12 total touchdowns — hasn’t stopped some people for calling for more Henry. Murray said Thursday that he understands that desire, but recommended patience for a player who has a lot of years ahead of him.

“He’s like a new Ferrari that they want to test out,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “He’ll have his share. I’m sure he’ll get plenty of touches, and he has a lot of years left in him. I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy to help him out wherever I can. He’s going to be a huge part of this team for a long, long, long time. I’ve still got some miles. I’m still a Ferrari as well.”

The rookie has run for 412 yards and four touchdowns, including two in last week’s win over the Chiefs. That production has kept the Titans offense humming regardless of which back is on the field and is one of many reasons to feel bullish about the future in Tennessee whether they make the playoffs this year or not.