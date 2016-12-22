DeMarco Murray understands why some people want more of Derrick Henry

The Titans made a concerted effort to boost their running game this offseason by trading for running back DeMarco Murray and then drafting Derrick Henry in the second round in April.
It was part of coach Mike Mularkey’s plan to build an “exotic smashmouth” offense around quarterback Marcus Mariota and it’s worked out very well. The Titans are 8-6 and they are third in the league in rushing yards with Murray ranking second among all backs with 1,224 yards.
Murray’s success — he’s also scored 12 total touchdowns — hasn’t stopped some people for calling for more Henry. Murray said Thursday that he understands that desire, but recommended patience for a player who has a lot of years ahead of him.
“He’s like a new Ferrari that they want to test out,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “He’ll have his share. I’m sure he’ll get plenty of touches, and he has a lot of years left in him. I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy to help him out wherever I can. He’s going to be a huge part of this team for a long, long, long time. I’ve still got some miles. I’m still a Ferrari as well.”
The rookie has run for 412 yards and four touchdowns, including two in last week’s win over the Chiefs. That production has kept the Titans offense humming regardless of which back is on the field and is one of many reasons to feel bullish about the future in Tennessee whether they make the playoffs this year or not.
Tennessee is an up and coming team, with a lot going for them. They should be a consistent contender.
Pretty decent quote from Murray actually
But mariota is garbage against top defenses.
I think they’re playing it smart. Many Broncos fans wanted more of Booker back when Anderson was healthy. Booker, unfortunately, came into the full-time role due to injuries and it’s clearly been too much for the rookie. The Titans are using their RBs the exact right way for the situation.
.
Murray early, Henry late would test a defense.
.
NFL DBs are gonna be getting stiff armed for many years to come….Derrick isn’t a Ferrari, Henry’s a Porsche Cayenne.
I don’t know where this came from, but thank you to my Titans for this early Xmas present of being a competitor!
The Titans are 1 of the most interesting young teams in the NFL and with their talent they should be 1 to watch over the next several years!
A good QB deveoping nicely, stud running backs…. A good nucleus of players to build around…
If the Titans make the playoffs, a 5 game win streak and unleashing a fresh Derrick Henry will make us superbowl contenders. The way to beat us is attacking our secondary I just don’t see too many lethal air attacks besides the steelers and maybe pats. I think we have a better chance against the pats than the steelers honestly.
If you look up class act in the dictionary there’s a photo of Murray next to it.
Always a classy dude, DM.
jacobyville says:
Dec 22, 2016 6:31 PM
If the Titans make the playoffs, a 5 game win streak and unleashing a fresh Derrick Henry will make us superbowl contenders. The way to beat us is attacking our secondary I just don’t see too many lethal air attacks besides the steelers and maybe pats. I think we have a better chance against the pats than the steelers honestly.
——
First off, very classy quote on a difficult question to answer.
“Maybe the Pats”. – cmon man, apparently you don’t see much AFC football outside of Nashville.
I like what the titans have done the past couple of drafts, and the draft pick trade with the Rams is looking really good right now for another key cog to their team come April.
But I hope the patriots play the titans, I’d like to see it. A very strong run game is something that would work in the Titans favor keeping Brady and the offense off the field, but Brady would shred that defense when given the opportunity. not saying that as a homer either, as you said already, they’ve shown nothing in the secondary that tells me they can stop a top tier quarterback
Boy what a super move it was trading for Murray by the Titans. They essentially traded fourth round picks with the Eagles to get him and he has been the most steady all purpose back in the NFL this season. I can’t even imagine the leadership he has brought to that young locker room as well and showing Henry the ropes on how to be a pro. No question this team has turned the corner, not to mention the trade they pulled off this year with the Rams. This team is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
The Titans future win totals was 5.5 games before the season. I bet a fortune on the over…. Gonna be a great Xmas for my family.