Dolphins OC thinks Matt Moore is the right kind of “gunslinger”

If the phrase “game-manager” can be a pejorative for a quarterback, then its converse, “gunslinger,” can be as well.
But Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen thinks quarterback Matt Moore embodies all the positives that word suggests and none of the negatives.
“By gunslinger, it’s a complimentary phrase, and to me, he doesn’t have a fear,” Christensen said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “For a lot of guys who haven’t played in four years, five years would come in there tentative and start taking check-downs. Would come into the second half of the last home game and take check-downs and be conservative and not want something bad to happen.
“When I use the term gunslinger, it’s a guy who just comes in and goes. Just goes. It’s not that he takes stupid chances. It’s not a derogatory. He walks down the Main Street of the Western and he doesn’t have any fear. He walks down the Main Street, the guy shows up and they have at it. That’s the mentality I think of with gunslinger. Not that you’re careless. It’s not a negative term to me. It’s a positive. There’s a bunch of quarterbacks in this league that come into those situations that he’s come into scared. Not necessarily scared, but scared to make a mistake. And checking the ball down, being overly conservative, not wanting to get hit.”
Christensen continued with the spaghetti Western theme, pointing out a number of key throws Moore has made since taking over in relief of the injured Ryan Tannehill, as signs of the right kind of aggressiveness.
“If I gave any indication that the term gunslinger was careless or a derogatory, . . . That definition of gunslinger would be unemployed,” Christensen said. “That kind of gunslinger would be dead because he got shot. Those guys are all extinct and three feet under now.”
So might the Dolphins’ playoff chances if they didn’t have Moore. His ability to come in on short notice and play well has been evident since his days with the Panthers. Earlier stints as a long-term starter didn’t go as well, but Moore has the gift of being to jump-start teams, and in the event of an injury to a starter, that’s usually exactly what they need.
It’s easy to be a gunslinger against a terrible secondary like the Jets have.
Try that against a team with an average defense and you will have an extra 1-2 interceptions and complete a few less passes.
Matt Moore is an excellent backup QB, and the Dolphins thrashed the Jets. But let’s not get carried away.
Lets see how he does against the Bills this week.
Mark my words, the day will come when we hear that the term “gunslinger” is considered politically incorrect and promotes violence.
LOL @ the Jets for making Moore beat them deep just like he wants to. You figure his old head coach Todd Bowles would know better.
Not to make too big a deal of his last two performances, but looks like the Dolphins are a much better TEAM than they have been.
How nice would it be for the AFC East to have a little competition for something other than 2nd place?
Maintain this level of play, and the Dolphins may actually say, “PLAYOFFS!” and not sound like Jim Mora.
The last time Miami won in Buffalo was in December, 2011 with Matt Moore as a starter. A very tough task Saturday night for Matt to repeat that. Hopefully he comes through.
I always thought Moore was much better than Tanehill.
abninf says:
Dec 22, 2016 8:55 AM
I feel bad for you. You seem angry
I wish Ryan Tanehill was a Gunslinger
Moore looks to have list a lot of arm strength. He’ll need to play lights out against a real defense. Great guy however… glad to see him have some success.
Lets corral those Buffaloes!
The word Gunslinger will be outlawed for sports use by 2025 in this overly sensitive PC world we now live in.