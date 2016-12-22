Dont’a Hightower out of practice for Patriots

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but he was in the lineup throughout the 16-3 New England victory.
The knee injury that led to that designation is still giving him trouble this week, however. Hightower did not take part in the team’s practice session on Thursday, joining wide receiver Danny Amendola as the only players on the active roster who didn’t participate on at least a limited basis.
Hightower had been limited on Wednesday and mid-week downgrades typically aren’t a great sign for a player’s chances of playing. The Patriots aren’t likely to tip their cap about their plans, which will leave Friday’s injury report as the best chance to glean a hint about the plans for Saturday.
While the Patriots have the AFC East locked up, the No. 1 seed in the conference is still up in the air as they head into the matchup with the Jets. Given the competition, that may not be enough to push Hightower if he’s less than 100 percent.
Dont’a want to ‘a miss the Jets’a superbowl do ya?
It always seems to work out that this league is more about survival of the healthiest team Dec than wins/losses.
NE has done well with player management so far this season but let’s not push the envelope and lose him trying to beat the Jets.
The other ILBs on the Patriots are Mclellin, Mingo, Van Noy and Elandon Roberts.! None of these guys were on the Patriots active roster a year ago.
Best MLB in the NFL.
Rest him this week for sure & MAYBE even next week if he’s not where we need him to be for the playoffs…. & rest him for sure if we clinch home field vs the Jets!!!
Van Noy has come in, picked up the defense and done a great job. Roberts has been a good, serviceable player that’s made some very good plays. Mingo has seemed to be a has his moments player but I’d like to hear his name called more. Mclellin has been making plays too.
If the crappy Jets show up this group is fine.
If the good, want to put a damper on their hated division rivals Super Bowl aspirations Jets show up I’d like to see Hightower out there.
They should dress him but no need to start him until they see which Jets team showed up.
Maintenance.
Well, this is troubling and in light of last year’s collapse that cost the Patriots home field throughout the playoffs and a Super Bowl trip, I’d say this is awful.
Lock this thing up or risk repeat of last year