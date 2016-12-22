Dont’a Hightower out of practice for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 4:15 PM EST

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but he was in the lineup throughout the 16-3 New England victory.

The knee injury that led to that designation is still giving him trouble this week, however. Hightower did not take part in the team’s practice session on Thursday, joining wide receiver Danny Amendola as the only players on the active roster who didn’t participate on at least a limited basis.

Hightower had been limited on Wednesday and mid-week downgrades typically aren’t a great sign for a player’s chances of playing. The Patriots aren’t likely to tip their cap about their plans, which will leave Friday’s injury report as the best chance to glean a hint about the plans for Saturday.

While the Patriots have the AFC East locked up, the No. 1 seed in the conference is still up in the air as they head into the matchup with the Jets. Given the competition, that may not be enough to push Hightower if he’s less than 100 percent.