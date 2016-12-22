 Skip to content

Eagles extend lead, take momentum back

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 9:38 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for tight end Will Tye #45 of the New York Giants thrown by quarterback Eli Manning #10 to score a 34 yard touchdown during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

Maybe it’s just the Eagles’ night.

One play after quarterback Carson Wentz slid and Giants cornerback Eli Apple was flagged for barely contacting him, Wentz threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles lead, 21-6, in the second quarter. Before the touchdown the Giants had shifted the momentum and had forced the Eagles into three straight empty possessions.

The Eagles scored on their first drive, then got a 34-yard interception return by Malcolm Jenkins to make it 14-0 not even seven minutes in.

It was the second touchdown catch of the year for Agholor, who was benched earlier this season and made inactive for a game. The Giants settled for field goals on their only two productive drives, and now they’re in full chase mode.

3 Responses to “Eagles extend lead, take momentum back”
  1. stoneydog1000 says: Dec 22, 2016 9:45 PM

    And, the referees continue their downward spiral of ineptness.

  2. docsmith54 says: Dec 22, 2016 9:54 PM

    Wentz gets academy award. Thanks to poor officiating for Cam, refs set up to call anything. Giants suffer: Apple hits him with arm in the hip area and Wentz throws head back to the ground.

    NFL officiating is as poor as ever.

  3. screamingyellowzonkers says: Dec 22, 2016 9:58 PM

    One play after quarterback Carson Wentz slid and Giants cornerback Eli Apple was flagged for barely contacting him
    ———————————————————-

    Maybe that was the league issuing its punishment for the walkie talkie cheating scandal.

    I’m convinced that roughing the passing/personal fouls are totally whatever the ref feels like calling. Zero consistency.

