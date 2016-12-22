Eagles extend lead, take momentum back

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 9:38 PM EST

Maybe it’s just the Eagles’ night.

One play after quarterback Carson Wentz slid and Giants cornerback Eli Apple was flagged for barely contacting him, Wentz threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles lead, 21-6, in the second quarter. Before the touchdown the Giants had shifted the momentum and had forced the Eagles into three straight empty possessions.

The Eagles scored on their first drive, then got a 34-yard interception return by Malcolm Jenkins to make it 14-0 not even seven minutes in.

It was the second touchdown catch of the year for Agholor, who was benched earlier this season and made inactive for a game. The Giants settled for field goals on their only two productive drives, and now they’re in full chase mode.