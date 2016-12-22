Eagles get big stops late, hang on for 24-19 win

The Eagles scored a defensive touchdown and got three defensive stops in the fourth quarter to preserve a 24-19 win over the Giants Thursday night.
The Giants would have clinched a playoff berth with a win. Instead they slip to 10-5 and the Cowboys clinch the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
The Eagles led all the way, but it wasn’t over until the final 10 seconds. Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll knocked away a pass intended for Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard with 1:54 left to turn the Giants over on downs.
The Eagles then only drained 17 seconds off the clock with their next three plays before punting. The Giants got inside the Eagles 35-yard line in the final 15 seconds before Terrence Brooks intercepted what was essentially a Hail Mary by Manning.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins had two of the Eagles’ three interceptions and returned the first 34 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead not even seven minutes in. The Eagles also led 21-6 in the second quarter, and Eli Manning had to throw as the Giants chased the rest of the way.
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a bunch of plays to keep the Giants in the game, but the Eagles double and triple-covered him late. The 19th 100-yard game of his career ties Randy Moss for the most 100-yard receiving games by any player in his first three seasons in the Super Bowl era.
It was Manning’s sixth multi-interception game of the season, the most by any quarterback this season. Manning went over 300 yards passing but threw 63 passes — a Giants record — to get there. Manning’s final line was 38-of-63 for 356 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions.
Beckham finished with 11 catches for 150 yards. Shepard caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season in the first half.
The Eagles got a 25-yard Darren Sproles touchdown run on their first drive and a 40-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter to go up 21-6. Wentz left briefly to be checked for a concussion in the third quarter but returned for the fourth, and the Eagles’ defense made the lead stand up as the Giants’ last four drives ended with an interception, field goal, a turnover on downs and an interception.
The 6-9 Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the Browns win a Super Bowl before the Giants sweep the Eagles
Good to see the cheaters lose.
Eagles still sitting on the couch in two weeks….
Let’s go cowboys!
Suspicions confirmed.
Giants are frauds. That have an inflated win to loss ration thanks to playing a lot of weak teams.
Should have been confirmed after their ugly loss to the Steelers.
that has to be the worst officiating ive seen in a long time. These refs need to be fired right after the game. The BS call on OV hittin Wentz legally. The BS call on Apple. The blatant PI on Shep on 4th down. Screw you refs.
Finally a good Thursday night game!
No dog in the fight, but some of those judgement penalties that were thrown tonight were a joke. Apple pulled up on the Wentz slide and Vernon was already engaged with Wentz and was finishing a hit that we’ve all seen not penalized 1,000 times. I have no idea how a defender can defend anymore. Tough to watch.
Haters gonna be gettin their hate on. Dallas Cowboys are for real.
Revenge is best served upon the wings of eagles.
Love,
Dem Boys🙂
Shouts out to the referees for that no call pass interference on Shepard that even Stevie Wonder could’ve seen.
I shut off the TV when the outside-the-pocket roughing-the-passer with an arm tackle was called.
The officials and the league are making it unwatchable.