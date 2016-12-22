Eagles get big stops late, hang on for 24-19 win

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 11:46 PM EST

The Eagles scored a defensive touchdown and got three defensive stops in the fourth quarter to preserve a 24-19 win over the Giants Thursday night.

The Giants would have clinched a playoff berth with a win. Instead they slip to 10-5 and the Cowboys clinch the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Eagles led all the way, but it wasn’t over until the final 10 seconds. Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll knocked away a pass intended for Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard with 1:54 left to turn the Giants over on downs.

The Eagles then only drained 17 seconds off the clock with their next three plays before punting. The Giants got inside the Eagles 35-yard line in the final 15 seconds before Terrence Brooks intercepted what was essentially a Hail Mary by Manning.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins had two of the Eagles’ three interceptions and returned the first 34 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead not even seven minutes in. The Eagles also led 21-6 in the second quarter, and Eli Manning had to throw as the Giants chased the rest of the way.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a bunch of plays to keep the Giants in the game, but the Eagles double and triple-covered him late. The 19th 100-yard game of his career ties Randy Moss for the most 100-yard receiving games by any player in his first three seasons in the Super Bowl era.

It was Manning’s sixth multi-interception game of the season, the most by any quarterback this season. Manning went over 300 yards passing but threw 63 passes — a Giants record — to get there. Manning’s final line was 38-of-63 for 356 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions.

Beckham finished with 11 catches for 150 yards. Shepard caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season in the first half.

The Eagles got a 25-yard Darren Sproles touchdown run on their first drive and a 40-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter to go up 21-6. Wentz left briefly to be checked for a concussion in the third quarter but returned for the fourth, and the Eagles’ defense made the lead stand up as the Giants’ last four drives ended with an interception, field goal, a turnover on downs and an interception.

The 6-9 Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak.