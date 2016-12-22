 Skip to content

Eagles, Giants trade scores late in first half

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 9:55 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles lead the Giants at halftime Thursday night, 21-13.

The teams traded scores to end the half. The eighth touchdown catch of the season by Giants rookie wide receiver Sterling Shepard made it a one-possession game.

The Eagles had extended their lead to 21-6 on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles scored on their first drive of the game on a 25-yard run by Darren Sproles, then got a 34-yard interception return by Malcolm Jenkins to make it 14-0 not even seven minutes in.

The Giants, who clinch a playoff spot with a win, had settled for field goals after a rough start before Eli Manning’s 13-yard pass to Shepard with 33 seconds left in the first half.

