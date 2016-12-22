Eagles jump out to quick 14-0 lead

The Giants are off to a less than ideal start Thursday night.
The Giants went three and out to start the game, and the Eagles drove quickly for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Malcolm Jenkins intercepted Eli Manning on the Giants’ second drive and returned it for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter.
Darren Sproles scored on a 25-yard run to cap a seven-play, 78-yard drive. Jenkins’ return covered 34 yards.
The first touchdown came on a toss to the right side, and newly reinstated right tackle Lane Johnson threw a key block to allow Sproles to get free. The Giants had only allowed one touchdown in their previous nine quarters.
The Giants clinch a playoff spot with a win, but they’ve got a bunch of work to do.
