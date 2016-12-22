Falcons cut two, promote two

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 3:32 PM EST

The Falcons cut two players and promoted two from the practice squad on Thursday.

Linebacker Josh Keyes and tight end D.J. Tialavea were called up to the active roster. With tight end Jacob Tamme on the injured-reserve list and tight end Austin Hooper unlikely to play this week due to a knee injury, Tialavea should make his NFL regular-season debut Saturday vs. the Panthers.

Keyes played in seven games last season and four earlier this season for the Buccaneers.

The Falcons waived safety Robenson Therezie and defensive lineman Malliciah Goodman.