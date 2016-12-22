 Skip to content

Falcons cut two, promote two

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 3:32 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 03: Josh Keyes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the 1st quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons cut two players and promoted two from the practice squad on Thursday.

Linebacker Josh Keyes and tight end D.J. Tialavea were called up to the active roster. With tight end Jacob Tamme on the injured-reserve list and tight end Austin Hooper unlikely to play this week due to a knee injury, Tialavea should make his NFL regular-season debut Saturday vs. the Panthers.

Keyes played in seven games last season and four earlier this season for the Buccaneers.

The Falcons waived safety Robenson Therezie and defensive lineman Malliciah Goodman.

