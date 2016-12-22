 Skip to content

Goff cleared, will start Saturday

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 4:23 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the football during warm ups prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Saturday vs. the 49ers, Rams interim coach John Fassel told reporters Thursday.

Goff had been participating in practice and seemed on his way to being cleared. He suffered a concussion on a big hit from Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman last Thursday.

Goff will be making his sixth start Saturday and is looking for his first win. He’s completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 879 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Top Stories
17 Responses to “Goff cleared, will start Saturday”
  1. leatherface2012 says: Dec 22, 2016 4:27 PM

    when he gets hurt, do they take him off on a goff cart?

  2. eljefedelmundo says: Dec 22, 2016 4:34 PM

    A good walk ruined..

  3. nycdf says: Dec 22, 2016 4:43 PM

    SUPER BOWL HERE WE COME!!!!

  4. donbat67 says: Dec 22, 2016 4:43 PM

    Poor Guy

  5. mandings36 says: Dec 22, 2016 4:51 PM

    in other news, the Coliseum is preparing for the influx of 136 people that are reported to be in attendance for Saturday’s Suck Bowl 2017, between the 49ers and the Rams

  6. easyeintennessee says: Dec 22, 2016 4:57 PM

    Just curious why you’re not reporting on DeCastro stomping on Burfict after the whistle last weekend. Right after the personal foul on Gilbert for hitting Burfict late.

  7. mongo3401 says: Dec 22, 2016 4:58 PM

    What an EXCITING game this should be . NOT!!!!! And they wonder why people are not watching NFL games. Watching paint dry is more stimulating.

  8. harshedmellow says: Dec 22, 2016 5:23 PM

    They’re gonna ruin Goff’s confidence. That play where Sherman blew him to smithereens showed a real lack of situational awareness on Goff’s part…. he’s not ready.

  9. pryrates2020 says: Dec 22, 2016 5:28 PM

    Looked in his skull, didn’t find anything. Cleared.

  10. nycdf says: Dec 22, 2016 5:36 PM

    At the game yell out WE GOT NEXT!!

  11. ramfanmatt says: Dec 22, 2016 5:56 PM

    In 2009 the eventual 1-15 Rams played the eventual 2-14 Lions, but this game has to rate right up there with it. Just bad football.

  12. streetyson says: Dec 22, 2016 5:57 PM

    How will he start Saturday? Is there a big handle to turn at the North Pole or is it done electronically nowadays? Could you ask him to start Sunday too? – I’d hate to miss that day.

  13. 6250claimer says: Dec 22, 2016 6:43 PM

    They’re playing the Niners, why start him if he’s not 100%? Roman Gabriel could come out in a wheelchair and beat the Niners by double-digits. Deacon Jones would probably have 4-5 sacks. That’s the ticket, make it an old timers’ game, would certainly be more interesting than watching the current awful squads square off in a meaningless tilt.

  14. schmitty2 says: Dec 22, 2016 6:51 PM

    I’m a Rams fan and I’m screwed either way. I could go watch it in person at that horrible dilapidated stadium that always runs out of beer by the 3rd quarter because everyone needs to be trashed to make it through watching such a pitiful product….or….I could sit at home and watch it and listen to Dick Stockton call the action and he hasn’t been relevant since the ’84 NBA Finals. I might end up in the ER for alcohol poisoning.

  15. thegreatgabbert says: Dec 22, 2016 6:52 PM

    Jared is still not all there, but fortunately he had a low baseline to meet.

  16. bigredgoog says: Dec 22, 2016 7:17 PM

    Release Keenum so he has a chance to sign with a team going to the playoffs.

  17. fumblenuts says: Dec 22, 2016 7:25 PM

    I think they should start QB Marc Bulger

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!