Goff cleared, will start Saturday

Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Saturday vs. the 49ers, Rams interim coach John Fassel told reporters Thursday.
Goff had been participating in practice and seemed on his way to being cleared. He suffered a concussion on a big hit from Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman last Thursday.
Goff will be making his sixth start Saturday and is looking for his first win. He’s completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 879 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
