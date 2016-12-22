Jacoby Brissett back on Patriots active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 10:36 AM EST

The Patriots likely hope they don’t need to use quarterback Jacoby Brissett for any meaningful snaps over the remainder of this season, but he’s available if they need him.

Brissett was formally added to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. Brissett had been designated for return from injured reserve when the rookie resumed practicing a few weeks ago after having thumb surgery early in the season. Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton was waived to make room for Brissett.

His return came on the same day that Tom Brady was listed as limited in practice with what the Patriots initially called a knee issue before amending the report to mention Brady’s thigh. It’s not expected to be a serious problem, but the prospect of one cropping up is the reason coach Bill Belichick gave for activating Brissett.

“Nobody needs insurance until you need insurance,” Belichick said at his Thursday press conference, via NESN.com. “I don’t know if we’re going to need, I don’t know if we’re not going to need it. At least he knows our system. He’s played there. It’s an important position. I don’t think you want to be bringing a guy onto the team in the postseason who hasn’t been with you all year, which is where we would be if we only had two quarterbacks. Sometimes that’s where you are. This year, we had an option, so that’s what we did.”

Brissett started two games in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo when Brady was suspended for the first four weeks of the season. The third-round pick also played part of another game in relief and completed 34-of-55 passes for 400 yards in his early season appearances.