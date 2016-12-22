 Skip to content

Jimmy Smith still not practicing

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 5:06 PM EST
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith did not practice again Thursday.

The Ravens don’t have to designate injured players as questionable, doubtful or out until Friday, but at this point it seems Smith probably won’t be available against the Steelers in a must-win game for the Ravens.

Smith suffered an ankle injury Dec. 12 at New England and has not practiced since. The Ravens also practiced Thursday without defensive end Brent Urban (illness) and rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa (ribs). Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was a limited participant due to a toe injury.

In Pittsburgh, tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) again missed practice for the Steelers. It seems as if both teams could have to play Sunday without key defensive players.

3 Responses to “Jimmy Smith still not practicing”
  1. 3rdPlaceThreeStraightGoingOn4 says: Dec 22, 2016 5:19 PM

    Too much hype about Jimmy Smith. Where are the Pro Bowls? Way too much hype for this guy. He grabs and holds with the best of them.

  2. thelongestgoodbye says: Dec 22, 2016 6:33 PM

    Jimmy’s not a shut down corner, but he is Baltimores best corner. It is a loss but you go with who you have.

  3. patsbrat says: Dec 22, 2016 8:14 PM

    His reaction when it happened tells us all we need to know. Its a shame – he just came back from injury and got injured again.

