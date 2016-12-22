Joe Haden to have groin surgery after season

Browns cornerback Joe Haden guaranteed that the Browns wouldn’t go 0-16 this season and the team is down to two chances to make that happen.
Haden said on Thursday that he will put off surgery until after the season in hopes of helping back up that guarantee. Haden has had a couple of different groin injuries this season and said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, that he will have surgery shortly after the season in order to fix both of them.
Haden said that he expects to be healthy a couple of months after the surgery and ready to go when the team starts its offseason program.
Haden isn’t the only Browns player headed for surgery once the year is over. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor confirmed this week that he will have surgery on his injured finger after the season comes to an end, but that he’s going to play in the final two games in hopes of helping the team to a win for the first time this year.
As a close friend of the organization, he should just get it now. Why risk ripping the muscle off the bone, Joe?
Hasn’t their season already ended? Like 6 weeks ago?
As a lifelong Steelers fan, I’ve been forced to know the Browns pretty well, both versions of them. It can’t be a coincidence that the old Browns painted themselves purple and escaped running away – and THEN got good. Or that the new Browns suck worse than the old Browns ever did on their worst days.
The weird thing is they’ve always had some great players like Haden (who used to be lockdown), 10 all-pro Joe Thomas, Kevin Mack, etc – but still managed to have a bad team overall almost all the time. It wasn’t that long ago where the top Browns core players were as good as anyones. Now they’ve even blown that up.
In related news, multiple NFL wideouts have stated Joe hasn’t been good enough to carry their jock for 3 seasons.
Yeah, the docs oughtta give him one.
Haden hasn’t been good since before he signed that big deal. I’d say it’s time to cut him, but that would just leave another giant hole on that roster full of holes.