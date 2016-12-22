Joe Haden to have groin surgery after season

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 1:38 PM EST

Browns cornerback Joe Haden guaranteed that the Browns wouldn’t go 0-16 this season and the team is down to two chances to make that happen.

Haden said on Thursday that he will put off surgery until after the season in hopes of helping back up that guarantee. Haden has had a couple of different groin injuries this season and said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, that he will have surgery shortly after the season in order to fix both of them.

Haden said that he expects to be healthy a couple of months after the surgery and ready to go when the team starts its offseason program.

Haden isn’t the only Browns player headed for surgery once the year is over. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor confirmed this week that he will have surgery on his injured finger after the season comes to an end, but that he’s going to play in the final two games in hopes of helping the team to a win for the first time this year.