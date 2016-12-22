Joe Thomas takes credit for Pro Bowl dodgeball idea

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 6:36 AM EST

With 10 straight Pro Bowl appearances, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is practically the mayor of the NFL’s annual all-star game.

So when he made some suggestions in recent years, perhaps they carried a bit more weight.

Via Pat McManamon of ESPN.com, Thomas said that he’s made suggestions for alternate competitions, such as a 3-point shooting contest, or a long-drive competition, or bowling on the beach. They came during conference calls with league officials the last few offseasons, and grew into the current idea of a dodgeball game between the NFL stars, as a way to punch up an event that has grown stale.

“Not to take any credit, but I’m taking credit here,” Thomas said. “That was one of my suggestions to spice up the Pro Bowl a little bit, was to do skills challenges that aren’t specific to your position. I thought it would be really funny to make fat O-linemen try to throw a football or catch a football. Or make quarterbacks have a long drive contest or make them lift weights. Do stuff that’s maybe out of their comfort zone. I said people would tune in and watch it. . . .

“I think people are going to watch [dodgeball]. They’re gonna be interested to see what’s going on.”

Seeing football players engaged and having fun will be a change, from a half-speed exhibition (which has still drawn decent ratings). And whether Thomas gets all the credit for spicing things up, he deserves something, after his decade of dutiful service to the Browns.