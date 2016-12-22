Jon Ryan, Michael Bennett on track to play for Seahawks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 22, 2016, 11:51 PM EST

Punter Jon Ryan and defensive end Michael Bennett were full participants in practice on Thursday for the Seahawks as both are track to play Saturday in Seattle’s home finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryan and Bennett were both injured during the third quarter of last Thursday night’s 24-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Ryan sustained a concussion after fumbling the ball at the end of a 26-yard fake punt run. He returned to limited participation in practice on Wednesday and was able to fully participate on Thursday, which is Seattle’s final full practice of the week.

“Jon’s not officially cleared yet, today is his day to get that done,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He looks like he’s in good shape, we’ll find out when it officially gets done after his meetings today.”

The fact that Seattle did not sign another punter this week – even to their practice squad – indicates the team feels fairly confident about Ryan’s availability. Ryan has been Seattle’s punter for every game since Week 2 of the 2008 season and is the longest tenured player on the roster.

Carroll said Bennett is good to go after injuring his neck in a collision with Todd Gurley last week.

Linebacker Brock Coyle is also expected to play after missing the last four games due to a foot injury.