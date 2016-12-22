 Skip to content

Jordan Reed absent from practice again

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 7:50 PM EST
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) attempts to run with his reception as he is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

Tight end Jordan Reed is one of three Redskins players who missed a second straight day of practice Thursday.

Reed had just one catch last week before being ejected for throwing a punch. He’s been limited since suffering an AC joint separation on Thanksgiving, and missing a second practice this week leaves his status for Saturday’s game at Chicago in doubt.

Safety Su’a Cravens (arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) also missed Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) were among the Redskins players who were limited Thursday.

