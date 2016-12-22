Jordan Reed absent from practice again

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 7:50 PM EST

Tight end Jordan Reed is one of three Redskins players who missed a second straight day of practice Thursday.

Reed had just one catch last week before being ejected for throwing a punch. He’s been limited since suffering an AC joint separation on Thanksgiving, and missing a second practice this week leaves his status for Saturday’s game at Chicago in doubt.

Safety Su’a Cravens (arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) also missed Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) were among the Redskins players who were limited Thursday.