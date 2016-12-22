Julio Jones will play this week against Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 1:24 PM EST

The Falcons were able to hang on without Julio Jones the last two weeks. Now he’s going to have a chance to reprise his biggest game of the season.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Jones would play this week against the Panthers, after missing the last two games with a toe injury.

Jones said he didn’t want to rush himself back, but they need him more this week against Carolina than they did against the Rams and 49ers.

The last time Jones played the Panthers in Week Four, he had 12 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown, though that was against an extremely injury-depleted Panthers secondary.

With the NFC South at stake and the playoffs looming, the Falcons would be excited if he can put up half that on Sunday.