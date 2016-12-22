 Skip to content

Julio Jones will play this week against Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 1:24 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 02: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons pulls in this reception in between Daryl Worley #26 and Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers at Georgia Dome on October 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons were able to hang on without Julio Jones the last two weeks. Now he’s going to have a chance to reprise his biggest game of the season.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Jones would play this week against the Panthers, after missing the last two games with a toe injury.

Jones said he didn’t want to rush himself back, but they need him more this week against Carolina than they did against the Rams and 49ers.

The last time Jones played the Panthers in Week Four, he had 12 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown, though that was against an extremely injury-depleted Panthers secondary.

With the NFC South at stake and the playoffs looming, the Falcons would be excited if he can put up half that on Sunday.

3 Responses to “Julio Jones will play this week against Panthers”
  1. ravenousravenousrhinos says: Dec 22, 2016 1:29 PM

    Put up half of that? So instead of catching a touchdown he will kick a field goal.

  2. jonathankrobinson424 says: Dec 22, 2016 1:58 PM

    …..I can’t trust him in MY championship game….Gabriel I trust….

  3. johnnyjagfan says: Dec 22, 2016 2:27 PM

    Julio will torch Carolina in the first half. Won’t even need him by 4th Q. Carolina gave their last gasp Monday night. Their D, especially the two rookie corners, aren’t ready for the league’s best offense. Falcons set the franchise season scoring record in the first half last week with two games to go.

    But, don’t forget the Panthers came to Atlanta last year undefeated and went back to Charlotte with an L. Any given Sunday!

