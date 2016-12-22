Kevin Gilbride wouldn’t have reacted well to criticism from Richard Sherman

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2016, 5:03 PM EST

Former NFL assistant coach and head coach Kevin Gilbride (who spent 10 years with the Giants, winning a pair of Super Bowls as offensive coordinator) was booked for Thursday’s PFT Live primarily to discuss the NFC East rivalry game that will be played on NBC tonight. And he did, with a great story about the etiquette, or lack thereof, demonstrated by Eagles fans who finagle pregame sideline passes to games against the Giants.

But Gilbride also addressed the story of the week, which emerged from last Thursday’s decision by Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman to try to tell Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell how to do his job.

Gilbride, who knows a thing or two about being accosted on the sidelines during a game, has some strong opinions on the topic. I could either type them up, or I could encourage you to listen to what he had to say.

It’s the first line of questioning, so you won’t have to listen to the rest of it. Unless you want to.

And you should want to, because in addition to talking about the Giants-Eagles rivalry, Gilbride gives his thoughts on why the Giants are doing so well this year, why Eli Manning is so unflappable in the playoffs, and which young quarterback Gilbride would want to coach.