Larry Fitzgerald says he’s playing in Arizona or nowhere next year

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2016, 11:40 AM EST

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald still doesn’t know what he’s doing next season.

But he said if he does it anywhere, it will be in Arizona.

During a charity appearance Tuesday night, the veteran wideout made it fairly clear he wasn’t looking to leave the Cardinals and play elsewhere in 2017.

I love what I do, I love this community, I will never play anywhere else,” Fitzgerald said, via Mark McClune of CBS5AZ. “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to retire. That’s how I feel today.”

But that doesn’t mean the 33-year-old wideout is certain about his future.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Fitzgerald reiterated his uncertainty about the possibility of retiring.

“I mean, we’re not making the playoffs and there’s nothing else to talk about right now I guess, so, . . .” Fitzgerald replied to questions about the future. “I don’t know what I am doing next year. I don’t know how much more definitive I can be with that.”

Fitzgerald is under contract through 2017, and he leads the NFL this year with 98 receptions. He’s third on the all-time reception list with 1,116, but has said he’s not playing long enough to catch No. 2 Tony Gonzalez (1,325), which would seemingly rule out playing past next season.