Marty Mornhinweg disagrees with boss about worst play call of all time

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 3:43 PM EST

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that an interception thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco with a 10-point lead late in last Sunday’s game against the Eagles came on what Harbaugh called the “all-time worst” play call.

The Eagles would kick a field goal a short time later and then score a touchdown that set them up with a chance to win the game on a two-point conversion. It failed, leaving the Ravens with a one-point win.

Harbaugh said he should have vetoed the call as soon as offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg called it in, but the coordinator said Thursday that it wasn’t even the worst call that he’s made.

“That’s not the worst call I’ve ever made,” Mornhinweg said, via ESPN.com. “I made some really bad … sometimes you get away with it and the players tend to cover that thing up.”

Mornhinweg did not say if electing to take the wind in overtime was one of those calls.

While discussing the decision to pass, Mornhinweg said he doesn’t think teams get far if they don’t stay aggressive and the Ravens were deep in Eagles territory when Flacco was picked off because Mike Wallace turned a Flacco pass into big gain on the previous play. Mornhinweg did add that there were “a host of other things I certainly could’ve called to minimize the risk a little bit.”