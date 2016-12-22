Marty Mornhinweg disagrees with boss about worst play call of all time

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that an interception thrown by quarterback Joe Flacco with a 10-point lead late in last Sunday’s game against the Eagles came on what Harbaugh called the “all-time worst” play call.
The Eagles would kick a field goal a short time later and then score a touchdown that set them up with a chance to win the game on a two-point conversion. It failed, leaving the Ravens with a one-point win.
Harbaugh said he should have vetoed the call as soon as offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg called it in, but the coordinator said Thursday that it wasn’t even the worst call that he’s made.
“That’s not the worst call I’ve ever made,” Mornhinweg said, via ESPN.com. “I made some really bad … sometimes you get away with it and the players tend to cover that thing up.”
Mornhinweg did not say if electing to take the wind in overtime was one of those calls.
While discussing the decision to pass, Mornhinweg said he doesn’t think teams get far if they don’t stay aggressive and the Ravens were deep in Eagles territory when Flacco was picked off because Mike Wallace turned a Flacco pass into big gain on the previous play. Mornhinweg did add that there were “a host of other things I certainly could’ve called to minimize the risk a little bit.”
Was the “worst call” stomping around on the field during a playoff game whining about a completely legal formation?
Start looking for a new job Marty, you just sealed your fate bro.
no chance of discussing the execution of the play, huh?
Worst Play call of all time??? Barely a bad a call. Terrible result sure. Worst play call of all time is Carroll deciding to throw to Lockette on the 1 yard line in the SuperBowl.
Coming from a Seahawks Fan
Doesn’t matter ,the game was won. Most important game of the season for two franchises on Sunday, hopefully it delivers a Christmas classic. But a coal dumping on Steelers fans will at least let them use those towels to clean up. Seems that all is right with the AFC North as they battle it out for the crown.
I’m fairly certain that taking the wind in OT would qualify for his worst call of all time.
Harbaugh clearly didnt see the Colts Patriots game last year if he thinks anything other than the “swinging gate” play is the worst play call of all time.
My vote is from a few years ago when Mike McCarthy called a sweep with Eddie Lacy to run out the first half when a kneel-down would’ve worked – the Packers were about 70 yards from the end zone. Lacy got an ankle sprain and has had ankle problems ever since.
Of course, if the Joe Pisarcik hand off play to Csonka was called from the sideline, that’s easily the worst call ever. But I am assuming the criteria is that a coach had to call the play, and I don’t think that one was called by a coach.