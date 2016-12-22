Matthew Stafford on Pro Bowl snub: “I don’t care”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2016, 12:02 PM EST

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t particularly concerned about not being chosen to the Pro Bowl.

Asked today why he thinks he wasn’t selected despite playing well this year, Stafford shrugged it off.

“I don’t know,” Stafford said. “And I don’t care.”

Not being chosen isn’t necessarily an insult to Stafford: Although he’s had a good year, you can certainly make a case that the three NFC quarterbacks chosen ahead of him — Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Dallas’s Dak Prescott and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers — have all had better years.

And, of course, there are two other things to consider about Stafford, and about every player snubbed for the Pro Bowl: There’s a good chance Stafford will still end up being chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team when another quarterback drops out. And Stafford would prefer not to make the Pro Bowl, because he’d rather be in the Super Bowl a week later.