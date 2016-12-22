 Skip to content

Matthew Stafford on Pro Bowl snub: “I don’t care”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2016, 12:02 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass against Kerry Wynn #72 of the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t particularly concerned about not being chosen to the Pro Bowl.

Asked today why he thinks he wasn’t selected despite playing well this year, Stafford shrugged it off.

“I don’t know,” Stafford said. “And I don’t care.”

Not being chosen isn’t necessarily an insult to Stafford: Although he’s had a good year, you can certainly make a case that the three NFC quarterbacks chosen ahead of him — Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Dallas’s Dak Prescott and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers — have all had better years.

And, of course, there are two other things to consider about Stafford, and about every player snubbed for the Pro Bowl: There’s a good chance Stafford will still end up being chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team when another quarterback drops out. And Stafford would prefer not to make the Pro Bowl, because he’d rather be in the Super Bowl a week later.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “Matthew Stafford on Pro Bowl snub: “I don’t care””
  1. steelersarebeliebers says: Dec 22, 2016 12:06 PM

    Stafford has hardly ever gotten love from someone who doesn’t follow him. He’s always been a good qb, he just now has a line that can provide time for him to get through his reads.

    Same at UGA, he was a good qb then in college.

    GO LIONS!

  2. gosuhgo says: Dec 22, 2016 12:06 PM

    It’s not a HUGE snub I guess but imagine Stafford behind that Cowboys line with Zeke back there. Now put Dak on the Lions. I don’t think he has 4 wins.

  3. granadafan says: Dec 22, 2016 12:07 PM

    So many players drop out he’ll get in anyways. Then he’ll care.

  4. happy1114 says: Dec 22, 2016 12:08 PM

    Anyone who really knows Matthew is not surprised by his not caring about the Pro Bowl….He is the ultimate team player, always has been ,always will be….

  5. lonespeed says: Dec 22, 2016 12:11 PM

    And neither does anyone else…

    I’m not sure why the pro-bowl, the hall of fame, the Heisman trophy, or any other subjective accolades continue to get coverage. They don’t mean anything.

  6. streetyson says: Dec 22, 2016 12:20 PM

    I would have given Stafford the nod over Rodgers due to Rodgers’ lack of being consistently great and Stafford doing more with less, but Goofdell loves Rodgers – as proved when the league did nothing over Rodgers’ 2015 admisson of a long-running scheme to present improperly inflated sets of balls in the hopes the refs would let them pass. Rodgers’ rating for the 5 years before deflategate was 109, and since then 96 – a 13 point drop.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!