Matthew Stafford on Pro Bowl snub: “I don’t care”

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t particularly concerned about not being chosen to the Pro Bowl.
Asked today why he thinks he wasn’t selected despite playing well this year, Stafford shrugged it off.
“I don’t know,” Stafford said. “And I don’t care.”
Not being chosen isn’t necessarily an insult to Stafford: Although he’s had a good year, you can certainly make a case that the three NFC quarterbacks chosen ahead of him — Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, Dallas’s Dak Prescott and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers — have all had better years.
And, of course, there are two other things to consider about Stafford, and about every player snubbed for the Pro Bowl: There’s a good chance Stafford will still end up being chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team when another quarterback drops out. And Stafford would prefer not to make the Pro Bowl, because he’d rather be in the Super Bowl a week later.
Stafford has hardly ever gotten love from someone who doesn’t follow him. He’s always been a good qb, he just now has a line that can provide time for him to get through his reads.
Same at UGA, he was a good qb then in college.
GO LIONS!
It’s not a HUGE snub I guess but imagine Stafford behind that Cowboys line with Zeke back there. Now put Dak on the Lions. I don’t think he has 4 wins.
So many players drop out he’ll get in anyways. Then he’ll care.
Anyone who really knows Matthew is not surprised by his not caring about the Pro Bowl….He is the ultimate team player, always has been ,always will be….
And neither does anyone else…
I’m not sure why the pro-bowl, the hall of fame, the Heisman trophy, or any other subjective accolades continue to get coverage. They don’t mean anything.
I would have given Stafford the nod over Rodgers due to Rodgers’ lack of being consistently great and Stafford doing more with less, but Goofdell loves Rodgers – as proved when the league did nothing over Rodgers’ 2015 admisson of a long-running scheme to present improperly inflated sets of balls in the hopes the refs would let them pass. Rodgers’ rating for the 5 years before deflategate was 109, and since then 96 – a 13 point drop.