Melvin Gordon not practicing again

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 22, 2016, 2:31 PM EST

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was not at practice again Thursday and seems unlikely to play Saturday when the Chargers play in Cleveland.

Gordon left early in a Week 14 loss to the Panthers with a hip injury and was also listed on last week’s injury report with a knee issue. He has not practiced since suffering the injury.

As they did last week, Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman would handle the running back duties in Cleveland if Gordon can’t play.

Gordon has 10 rushing touchdowns after not scoring a touchdown in 2015 as a rookie. He’s three yards short of reaching 1,000 rushing yards this season, and now it looks like he’ll have to play in Week 17 to reach that milestone.