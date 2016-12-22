Michael Bennett can’t figure out the NFL’s celebration rules

Add Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett to the list of players who don’t quite get what is and is not allowed in the NFL.
Bennett, who picked up a penalty flag for a celebration against the Rams last week, said he can’t figure out why. He has previously discussed his Key & Peele-inspired celebration and said he thought he was in the clear for “one and a half pumps,” but apparently that’s not the case.
“I’m never clear on the NFL’s rules,” Bennett said, via ESPN. “I just go along with it. One of my friends, she’s from China, and she asked me, ‘Michael, I don’t understand the rules.’ And I said, ‘I don’t understand the rules either.’ I’ve been doing it for 20 years. I don’t even understand it. There’s times when they fine people for stuff, and then there’s times when they don’t fine people for stuff. And there’s times when people have excessive celebrations, and sometimes they don’t do nothing, and they get fined. It’s really confusing.”
We’ve seen in the NFL this year that sometimes a snow angel draws a penalty flag and sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes using a prop in a celebration draws a fine and sometimes it doesn’t. The league made taunting a point of emphasis this season, so it’s hard to blame the officials for throwing penalty flags on anything that could be considered unsportsmanlike. But perhaps next year the league ought to make consistency a point of emphasis.
Let them have their cake and eat it too….
Best line from Bennett, “Two pumps gets you a baby, three gets you a fine.”
i’m not sure why this is such a big topic–repeat offenders get hit with penalty and fines, and it’s always the same offenders, they don’t even make up 1% of the workforce.
Jumping in a Salvation Army container is one thing. A sexual gyration dance by a 270lb immature man is quite another.
Next year? How about This Week!!
Sometimes Michael Bennett complains about his contract, and sometimes he doesn’t complain about his contract. Just kidding. He always complains about his contract.
The job of receivers and ball carriers is to score. When you do score, it means you’ve completed a work assignment. Companies don’t halt work and throw a celebration when an employee successfully completes a task that is part of their job description. Best advice ever given about what to do when you get the ball in the end zone, is to act like you’ve been there before.
Well, players like Barry Sanders, Marvin Harrison, Jerry Rice, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith and others never had to worry about understanding it. For the most part, they scored their TDs, handed the ball to a ref or to one of his linemen and walked back to the sideline.
They were not too worried about “look at me.”
don’t need to hear from some two pump chump.
Just pretend you believe in good sportsmanship and don’t celebrate at all. Act like a pro. Like they used to before the selfish showoff idiots took over.
Ha, yeah that mature guy who wear’s half a shirt?
I remember when Carson Palmer did a Pelvic thrust right toward the 12s last season and all the Cards fans thought it was the coolest thing ever. Can’t wait to see how much he thrusts this Xmas eve.
Who cares, if you don’t want to be fined or flagged stop doing it…every time I make a sale at work I don’t stand up and twerk, if I did, I’d probably face discipline.
Discretion is the new integrity
Did you read the directions?
schmitty2 says:
Dec 22, 2016 10:38 AM
No matter what Ezekiel may claim, I’m very much doubting that he intended for the jump into the pot to be anything more than a celebratory douche move. He pays people to rectify his PR stunt. Nothing more.
You should sell this comment to Hollywood. It could be the plot for Footloose 2.
Idiotic rules in the first place. Time to rescind these stupid rules, break up the competition committee and let them play football.
Bennett should just ask Sherman, he seems to know what everyone else should do.
schmitty2 says:
Dec 22, 2016 10:38 AM
Oh come on… don’t be such a prude.
how about zero dancing
Let’s go with zero dancing.
Celebrate after you win a game, not after making a play you’re expected to make and get paid to make.
I was a Programmer/Analyst for 17 years and I didn’t act like a fool every time I got a clean compile. It was what I was paid to do — my job.
What’s funny is that Twitter used a clip of that same dance to promote last weeks game. NFL contradicts itself at every turn. If it’s a penalty to do that dance don’t let your media partners use it to sell your product.
I dont care:
1: If they celebrate
2: Whether or not they get $6,700 of their $500,000 paycheck weekly paycheck donated to a charity because of it.
But thats just me…
Praying for a Christmas Miracle. Consistency and Integrity from the National Federation of Liars (NFL)
Let the man pump!
You know what would be easy to figure out? Don’t celebrate!
As another poster above wrote, it’s the SAME fools over and over again. For example, OBJ and Antonio Brown know they’re going to get fined for acting like a dope after every touchdown, but they do it anyway!
I’ll say it again… They know that they’re going to get fined and cost their team 15 yards, but the do it anyway. Either they’re just stupid, or they think they’re more important than the team.
If you can’t perform your celebration routine in front of your parents, you shouldn’t be allowed to do it on television.
It’s not all that hard. If you think about it ahead of time and plan it out, it is a choreographed ‘look-at-me’ DEMONSTRATION–not a celebration.
How can a celebration be considered taunting or unsportsmanlike when they are not even looking in the direction of the opposing team’s bench or any of the players when they dance?
I believe one Seattle player used the football as a prop while he simulated dropping a deuce in the end zone. Still, I try not to judge.
Funny he can’t figure this out. after all we all know that the ref’s call holding , pass interference, and unnecessary roughness all exactly the same. So what if they just can’t get this one small issue right. They nail all the important stuff
Seahawk players seem to be more worried about celebration penalties and petty tiffs with reporters than they are competing for the big prize. This team has lost focus, Pete’s happy go lucky style doesn’t have an answer for it.
New rule: if you score a touchdown you can dance. Everything else is just a routine play, shut up and go back to your huddle.
“Did you read the directions?”
What like the ones included with footballs that state they lose pressure in cold weather?
No surprise that this kind of thing is important to the players on the biggest ‘look at me’ team in football.
Gyrations in the middle of the field while the only thing your missing is a stripper pole ……..he should be penalized….better yet…..talk to Roger about your problem……Im sure he will listen and be non judgemental and will be very fair about everything………LOL
He should ask Michael Floyd, that man obviously knows how to celebrate.
seabrawk12 says:
Dec 22, 2016 10:42 AM
“Pelvic thrust right toward the 12s last season and all the Cards fans”
“Oh, we the 12s dissaprove of our opponent’s actions; oh, we the 12s set a higher standard of being a real fan; oh, we the 12s
Get over yourselves, lol. Is there anything more annoying in football then this bandwagon fanbase? The level or seriousness you take yourselves is so damn obnoxious.
Yeah, go ahead and have these prolonged celebrations! These players who score the touchdowns deserve their moment in the sun.
Really, those other 10 players on the field didn’t score or help or anything. Celebrate away my friend! It’s all you.
osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says:
Idiotic rules in the first place. Time to rescind these stupid rules, break up the competition committee and let them play football.
If they would stick to playing football, which is the job they get paid for, they wouldn’t get fined. They get millions of dollars to play a game, and they get upset because they can’t celebrate after finally making a good play. Just shut the hell up and play football already.
If you’ve been doing this 20 years, then you remember when it wasn’t necessary to execute a choreographed dance routine every time you did your job.
What ever happen to play the game and get the hell off the field. But what do you expect from the “look at me” generation.
who really cares? I don’t watch football to see a bunch of grown men playing a child’s game acting like children after every. single. play.
Class acts like Barry Sanders are just too few and far between.
If you want to celebrate, go find your fellow O lineman or D Lineman and thank each and every one of them. They are the guys that do the real fighting work so you can do what you do. Jump, catch and dodge.
Seems really, absurdly, preposterously simple to me. Treat the celebrations like the drunks who run onto the field. Cut to a different camera, talk about something else. I don’t really care either way, but if the NFL truly does then they already came up with the right solution.
As a Seahawk fan, I love Bennett and what he does for the team, but I wince every time he does that thrusting move. If I wanted Magic Mike, I would look for it elsewhere than the NFL
I didn’t know Michael Bennett has been in the NFL for 20 years. That’s quite a career for him. He and his brother are complete self-indulged losers.
That’s ok, the refs aren’t either.
I love this guy. He runs the best smack and has hadious quotes. I have a friend and shes from China. What a classic.
This guy is a beauty
Remember, Bennett is part of a team that has players pretending to poop out the ball in the end zone during the Super Bowl, grab their junk crossing the end zone, loudmouthed and diva cornerbacks, and a QB who thinks that holy water protects him from injuries. Then there are the band wagon fans who have to resort to stealing slogans from a college team.
“Pelvic thrust right toward the 12s last season and all the Cards fans”
“Oh, we the 12s dissaprove of our opponent’s actions; oh, we the 12s set a higher standard of being a real fan; oh, we the 12s
Get over yourselves, lol. Is there anything more annoying in football then this bandwagon fanbase? The level or seriousness you take yourselves is so damn obnoxious.
You missed the point oh holy one. I’m saying nothing happened to Palmer, therefore nothing should have happened to Bennett. I didn’t say I had a problem with it.
And I’m the one that needs to get over myself.
HA