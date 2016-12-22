 Skip to content

Michael Bennett can’t figure out the NFL’s celebration rules

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2016, 10:29 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 13: Defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after making a first half tackle against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Add Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett to the list of players who don’t quite get what is and is not allowed in the NFL.

Bennett, who picked up a penalty flag for a celebration against the Rams last week, said he can’t figure out why. He has previously discussed his Key & Peele-inspired celebration and said he thought he was in the clear for “one and a half pumps,” but apparently that’s not the case.

I’m never clear on the NFL’s rules,” Bennett said, via ESPN. “I just go along with it. One of my friends, she’s from China, and she asked me, ‘Michael, I don’t understand the rules.’ And I said, ‘I don’t understand the rules either.’ I’ve been doing it for 20 years. I don’t even understand it. There’s times when they fine people for stuff, and then there’s times when they don’t fine people for stuff. And there’s times when people have excessive celebrations, and sometimes they don’t do nothing, and they get fined. It’s really confusing.”

We’ve seen in the NFL this year that sometimes a snow angel draws a penalty flag and sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes using a prop in a celebration draws a fine and sometimes it doesn’t. The league made taunting a point of emphasis this season, so it’s hard to blame the officials for throwing penalty flags on anything that could be considered unsportsmanlike. But perhaps next year the league ought to make consistency a point of emphasis.

50 Responses to “Michael Bennett can’t figure out the NFL’s celebration rules”
  1. myspaceyourface says: Dec 22, 2016 10:31 AM

    Let them have their cake and eat it too….

  2. hawksfansince77 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:36 AM

    Best line from Bennett, “Two pumps gets you a baby, three gets you a fine.”

  3. sportoficionado says: Dec 22, 2016 10:37 AM

    i’m not sure why this is such a big topic–repeat offenders get hit with penalty and fines, and it’s always the same offenders, they don’t even make up 1% of the workforce.

  4. schmitty2 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:38 AM

    Jumping in a Salvation Army container is one thing. A sexual gyration dance by a 270lb immature man is quite another.

  5. idpfantasyfootball says: Dec 22, 2016 10:39 AM

    Next year? How about This Week!!

  6. Bizzareslantpass says: Dec 22, 2016 10:41 AM

    Sometimes Michael Bennett complains about his contract, and sometimes he doesn’t complain about his contract. Just kidding. He always complains about his contract.

  7. wryly1 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:41 AM

    The job of receivers and ball carriers is to score. When you do score, it means you’ve completed a work assignment. Companies don’t halt work and throw a celebration when an employee successfully completes a task that is part of their job description. Best advice ever given about what to do when you get the ball in the end zone, is to act like you’ve been there before.

  8. kennylc2015 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:42 AM

    Well, players like Barry Sanders, Marvin Harrison, Jerry Rice, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith and others never had to worry about understanding it. For the most part, they scored their TDs, handed the ball to a ref or to one of his linemen and walked back to the sideline.

    They were not too worried about “look at me.”

  9. sportoficionado says: Dec 22, 2016 10:42 AM

    don’t need to hear from some two pump chump.

  10. lingsun54 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:42 AM

    Just pretend you believe in good sportsmanship and don’t celebrate at all. Act like a pro. Like they used to before the selfish showoff idiots took over.

  11. seabrawk12 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:42 AM

    Jumping in a Salvation Army container is one thing. A sexual gyration dance by a 270lb immature man is quite another.

    ___________________________________

    Ha, yeah that mature guy who wear’s half a shirt?

    I remember when Carson Palmer did a Pelvic thrust right toward the 12s last season and all the Cards fans thought it was the coolest thing ever. Can’t wait to see how much he thrusts this Xmas eve.

  12. liverpoolred04 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:43 AM

    Who cares, if you don’t want to be fined or flagged stop doing it…every time I make a sale at work I don’t stand up and twerk, if I did, I’d probably face discipline.

  13. emcgeehan says: Dec 22, 2016 10:44 AM

    Discretion is the new integrity

  14. tylereifertisunstoppable says: Dec 22, 2016 10:47 AM

    Did you read the directions?

  15. kablaam360 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:50 AM

    schmitty2 says:
    Dec 22, 2016 10:38 AM
    Jumping in a Salvation Army container is one thing. A sexual gyration dance by a 270lb immature man is quite another.
    ******************************************************
    No matter what Ezekiel may claim, I’m very much doubting that he intended for the jump into the pot to be anything more than a celebratory douche move. He pays people to rectify his PR stunt. Nothing more.

  16. halen11 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:50 AM

    —————
    Jumping in a Salvation Army container is one thing. A sexual gyration dance by a 270lb immature man is quite another.
    —————

    You should sell this comment to Hollywood. It could be the plot for Footloose 2.

  17. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Dec 22, 2016 10:53 AM

    Idiotic rules in the first place. Time to rescind these stupid rules, break up the competition committee and let them play football.

  18. maust1013 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:54 AM

    Bennett should just ask Sherman, he seems to know what everyone else should do.

  19. Lisa_the_Greek says: Dec 22, 2016 10:55 AM

    schmitty2 says:
    Dec 22, 2016 10:38 AM

    Jumping in a Salvation Army container is one thing. A sexual gyration dance by a 270lb immature man is quite another.
    _______________________

    Oh come on… don’t be such a prude.

  20. str82dvd says: Dec 22, 2016 10:55 AM

    how about zero dancing

  21. str82dvd says: Dec 22, 2016 10:55 AM

    Let’s go with zero dancing.

  22. tremoluxman says: Dec 22, 2016 10:57 AM

    Celebrate after you win a game, not after making a play you’re expected to make and get paid to make.

    I was a Programmer/Analyst for 17 years and I didn’t act like a fool every time I got a clean compile. It was what I was paid to do — my job.

  23. krm62015 says: Dec 22, 2016 10:58 AM

    What’s funny is that Twitter used a clip of that same dance to promote last weeks game. NFL contradicts itself at every turn. If it’s a penalty to do that dance don’t let your media partners use it to sell your product.

  24. truthfactory says: Dec 22, 2016 10:58 AM

    I dont care:

    1: If they celebrate

    2: Whether or not they get $6,700 of their $500,000 paycheck weekly paycheck donated to a charity because of it.

    But thats just me…

  25. chuckshontaspads says: Dec 22, 2016 11:00 AM

    Praying for a Christmas Miracle. Consistency and Integrity from the National Federation of Liars (NFL)

  26. jtylert says: Dec 22, 2016 11:09 AM

    Let the man pump!

  27. mmack66 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:10 AM

    You know what would be easy to figure out? Don’t celebrate!

  28. ricko1112 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:12 AM

    As another poster above wrote, it’s the SAME fools over and over again. For example, OBJ and Antonio Brown know they’re going to get fined for acting like a dope after every touchdown, but they do it anyway!

    I’ll say it again… They know that they’re going to get fined and cost their team 15 yards, but the do it anyway. Either they’re just stupid, or they think they’re more important than the team.

  29. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 22, 2016 11:12 AM

    If you can’t perform your celebration routine in front of your parents, you shouldn’t be allowed to do it on television.

  30. FinFan68 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:13 AM

    It’s not all that hard. If you think about it ahead of time and plan it out, it is a choreographed ‘look-at-me’ DEMONSTRATION–not a celebration.

  31. packmanfan says: Dec 22, 2016 11:16 AM

    How can a celebration be considered taunting or unsportsmanlike when they are not even looking in the direction of the opposing team’s bench or any of the players when they dance?

  32. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Dec 22, 2016 11:16 AM

    I believe one Seattle player used the football as a prop while he simulated dropping a deuce in the end zone. Still, I try not to judge.

  33. richc111 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:22 AM

    Funny he can’t figure this out. after all we all know that the ref’s call holding , pass interference, and unnecessary roughness all exactly the same. So what if they just can’t get this one small issue right. They nail all the important stuff

  34. r502 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:23 AM

    Seahawk players seem to be more worried about celebration penalties and petty tiffs with reporters than they are competing for the big prize. This team has lost focus, Pete’s happy go lucky style doesn’t have an answer for it.

  35. boobsmcgoo says: Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM

    New rule: if you score a touchdown you can dance. Everything else is just a routine play, shut up and go back to your huddle.

  36. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM

    “Did you read the directions?”

    What like the ones included with footballs that state they lose pressure in cold weather?

  37. r502 says: Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM

    No surprise that this kind of thing is important to the players on the biggest ‘look at me’ team in football.

  38. TB12RALLYCRY says: Dec 22, 2016 11:27 AM

    Gyrations in the middle of the field while the only thing your missing is a stripper pole ……..he should be penalized….better yet…..talk to Roger about your problem……Im sure he will listen and be non judgemental and will be very fair about everything………LOL

  39. cletuspstillwaterjr says: Dec 22, 2016 11:32 AM

    He should ask Michael Floyd, that man obviously knows how to celebrate.

  40. normnailz says: Dec 22, 2016 11:37 AM

    seabrawk12 says:
    Dec 22, 2016 10:42 AM

    “Pelvic thrust right toward the 12s last season and all the Cards fans”

    ——————————

    “Oh, we the 12s dissaprove of our opponent’s actions; oh, we the 12s set a higher standard of being a real fan; oh, we the 12s

    Get over yourselves, lol. Is there anything more annoying in football then this bandwagon fanbase? The level or seriousness you take yourselves is so damn obnoxious.

  41. ieatchickens says: Dec 22, 2016 11:39 AM

    Yeah, go ahead and have these prolonged celebrations! These players who score the touchdowns deserve their moment in the sun.

    Really, those other 10 players on the field didn’t score or help or anything. Celebrate away my friend! It’s all you.

  42. voiceofrealism says: Dec 22, 2016 11:40 AM

    osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says:
    Idiotic rules in the first place. Time to rescind these stupid rules, break up the competition committee and let them play football.
    ———————————————
    If they would stick to playing football, which is the job they get paid for, they wouldn’t get fined. They get millions of dollars to play a game, and they get upset because they can’t celebrate after finally making a good play. Just shut the hell up and play football already.

  43. z0inks says: Dec 22, 2016 11:41 AM

    If you’ve been doing this 20 years, then you remember when it wasn’t necessary to execute a choreographed dance routine every time you did your job.

  44. eojtrid says: Dec 22, 2016 11:44 AM

    What ever happen to play the game and get the hell off the field. But what do you expect from the “look at me” generation.

  45. josh1973sun says: Dec 22, 2016 11:50 AM

    who really cares? I don’t watch football to see a bunch of grown men playing a child’s game acting like children after every. single. play.

    Class acts like Barry Sanders are just too few and far between.

    If you want to celebrate, go find your fellow O lineman or D Lineman and thank each and every one of them. They are the guys that do the real fighting work so you can do what you do. Jump, catch and dodge.

  46. aj66shanghai says: Dec 22, 2016 11:50 AM

    Seems really, absurdly, preposterously simple to me. Treat the celebrations like the drunks who run onto the field. Cut to a different camera, talk about something else. I don’t really care either way, but if the NFL truly does then they already came up with the right solution.

    As a Seahawk fan, I love Bennett and what he does for the team, but I wince every time he does that thrusting move. If I wanted Magic Mike, I would look for it elsewhere than the NFL

  47. jdzboyz says: Dec 22, 2016 11:58 AM

    I didn’t know Michael Bennett has been in the NFL for 20 years. That’s quite a career for him. He and his brother are complete self-indulged losers.

  48. sabatimus says: Dec 22, 2016 12:06 PM

    That’s ok, the refs aren’t either.

  49. TheBrownswillstinkagain says: Dec 22, 2016 12:09 PM

    I love this guy. He runs the best smack and has hadious quotes. I have a friend and shes from China. What a classic.

    This guy is a beauty

  50. granadafan says: Dec 22, 2016 12:11 PM

    Remember, Bennett is part of a team that has players pretending to poop out the ball in the end zone during the Super Bowl, grab their junk crossing the end zone, loudmouthed and diva cornerbacks, and a QB who thinks that holy water protects him from injuries. Then there are the band wagon fans who have to resort to stealing slogans from a college team.

  51. seabrawk12 says: Dec 22, 2016 12:16 PM

    “Pelvic thrust right toward the 12s last season and all the Cards fans”

    ——————————

    “Oh, we the 12s dissaprove of our opponent’s actions; oh, we the 12s set a higher standard of being a real fan; oh, we the 12s

    Get over yourselves, lol. Is there anything more annoying in football then this bandwagon fanbase? The level or seriousness you take yourselves is so damn obnoxious.

    ________________

    You missed the point oh holy one. I’m saying nothing happened to Palmer, therefore nothing should have happened to Bennett. I didn’t say I had a problem with it.

    And I’m the one that needs to get over myself.

    HA

