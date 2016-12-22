Michael Bennett can’t figure out the NFL’s celebration rules

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 22, 2016, 10:29 AM EST

Add Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett to the list of players who don’t quite get what is and is not allowed in the NFL.

Bennett, who picked up a penalty flag for a celebration against the Rams last week, said he can’t figure out why. He has previously discussed his Key & Peele-inspired celebration and said he thought he was in the clear for “one and a half pumps,” but apparently that’s not the case.

“I’m never clear on the NFL’s rules,” Bennett said, via ESPN. “I just go along with it. One of my friends, she’s from China, and she asked me, ‘Michael, I don’t understand the rules.’ And I said, ‘I don’t understand the rules either.’ I’ve been doing it for 20 years. I don’t even understand it. There’s times when they fine people for stuff, and then there’s times when they don’t fine people for stuff. And there’s times when people have excessive celebrations, and sometimes they don’t do nothing, and they get fined. It’s really confusing.”

We’ve seen in the NFL this year that sometimes a snow angel draws a penalty flag and sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes using a prop in a celebration draws a fine and sometimes it doesn’t. The league made taunting a point of emphasis this season, so it’s hard to blame the officials for throwing penalty flags on anything that could be considered unsportsmanlike. But perhaps next year the league ought to make consistency a point of emphasis.