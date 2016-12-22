Michael Floyd: Right now it’s about learning from mistakes

Wide receiver Michael Floyd met reporters on Thursday for the first time since he joined the Patriots as a waiver claim last week and he faced questions about the DUI arrest that led him to the waiver wire in the first place.
Floyd was arrested in Arizona on December 12 and released by the Cardinals a couple of days later. It came to light this week that Floyd’s blood alcohol content was .217, which qualifies as an “extreme DUI” in Arizona, and Floyd was asked why he was behind the wheel in that state.
Floyd said it was “a choice” and that all he can do at this point is learn from his mistake. Learning was a frequent theme along with his happiness about being picked up by the Patriots.
“I think in life everyone makes mistakes,” Floyd said, via WEEI.com. “I think right now it is about learning about that mistake. I couldn’t be in a better position right now with this team. The guys that they have around here are keeping me focused and working hard.”
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on Sunday that he felt Floyd “was unapologetic” after the arrest and that the team was disappointed with how he handled it. Floyd was asked about those comments, but passed on commenting beyond saying that he enjoyed playing for the Cardinals and that he thought Bidwill “treated me very well.”
Floyd didn’t play against the Broncos last Sunday and could make his Patriots debut against the Jets on Saturday.
Already doing things the “Patriot Way” Michael Floyd has stated that he is “taking full responsibility” and that he didn’t know there was actual rum in the rum raisin ice cream served on the team flight.
“Floyd didn’t play against the Broncos last Sunday and could make his Patriots debut against the Jets on Saturday”.
Yeah right lol! Do you honestly think Goodell and his goons are going to let Michael Floyd play this year in a Patriots uniform let alone the Jets game? If Floyd joined the Giants then this debacle would be gone and done with. Just like the 1 game suspension for their kicker who has/had a history of domestic violence for years. Just like when the Giants used a gauge and needle to test footballs on the sideline during the Pittsburgh game and lets not forget “walkietalkiegate”. If you’re not the New England Patriots, you get a slap on the wrist and a cookie. If you’re the New England Patriots, you get vilified and ostracized by fans with countless loss of draft picks, fines and suspensions. My point is, there is no consistency with how the NFL is ran especially regarding disciplinary actions.
Acknowledging mistakes is not the same thing as learning from mistakes, the first part only takes words. The second thing takes a lot of work. Was it just a mistake, or was the mistake a result of a much bigger, harder issue? I believe in second chances and I hope he overcomes this, but he can’t just talk. He’s gonna have to walk the walk.
Just curious why you’re not reporting on DeCastro stomping on Burfict after the whistle last weekend. Right after the personal foul on Gilbert for hitting Burfict late.
Just another speedy wide receiver to go the Pats and disappear. This guy will be out of the league in two years.
Dude is .217 behind the wheel yet the league is more interested in banning guys who smoke pot.
What everyone fails to realize as to why the Pats claimed him, and no one else did. It’s because he is owed 1.2M $ for the rest of the season. If a team claimed him they would be on the hook for the 1.2. If he cleared waivers, and was a free agent, 4 or 5 teams would have signed him. The Pats spent the money to get the player. Why they want him is another question. Maybe trying to recoup one of the first round draft choices Goodell and Mara stole from them.
“The guys that they have around here are keeping me focused and working hard. Then after practice we gonna go get stupid drunk!”
NO! it’s about you being put in jail and serving time and then learning from that before you kill someone on the road. A .231 is criminal you should be dealt with as a criminal, end of story.
He made a bad choice,hopefully he’ll learn from it.Belichick won’t put up with any nonsense and will jettison him if he doesn’t follow the rules.
Floyd made a huge mistake and made and even bigger mistake repeating it again . He will most likely due time in jail. Im shocked the Patriots picked him up just because of past history with players , with thats being said hopefully the guy can get his life together off the field because it looks like its a hot mess. I hope he does because hes running out of chances. I wish him luck , hes gonna need it when the games over and the spotlights off and no ones there to babysit him…
More of a habit than a mistake.
Well, let’s hope he will learn…. He obviously has some personal demons he’s dealing with…. Thank God nobody got hurt…. The ball is truly in his court now & however this ends up I hope he takes the appropriate steps to not only face those demons but concours them as well, be it with the Patriots or any other franchise he may end up going should that be the case….
This dude is a classless punk. I’m from St. Paul and have friends that went to school with him. One of his favorite pastimes is sending text messages of him in bed with his flavor of the month, day, week, or whatever it is. Now he seems basically happy that his DUI got him onto a SB contender. Have fun in jail buddy! (45 day mandatory minimum for that blood alcohol level in AZ)
Dude just might be awarded a Super Bowl ring for his mistake.
Here’s an idea, if you know you are going out to party, call Uber. Let them haul you out to the club. Then call again when you need a ride home. Simple.
No reason it this day and age to get a DUI unless you are just not very smart.
Once is a mistake, twice is a trend, three times is a problem. I guess he has not hit rock bottom yet.
But he keeps making the same mistake.
What the Pats see in this guy is confusing to say the least. Bill and Tammy know the window is closing and they appear to be desperate.
Michael, you have a problem. This is more than a mistake.
Spoken like a true Millenial…calling an egregious DUI , one that is a mandatory 45 days in Jail a “mistake”, and “that was last week”…. Fact is the guy has the talent and if he applies himself he could learn from it and become a very good player.
It doesn’t happen overnight though, and that is what our young people today simply don’t realize.
Wishing him the best of luck.
he could have killed somebody, that would have been just a “mistake” too
I’m just glad the posters here all have their lives in order and sit on large, high horses where they can lecture people about morality and such in between posting insults about Payton’s forehead or Shannon Sharpe’s horse teeth.
*spygate
It will help that he is with a team where the coach holds himself accountable along with the players.
If Belichick doesn’t like the cut of Floyd’s jib, he will get released with no fanfare or throwing him under the bus.
Most guys drove drunk in their 20’s at least once. Right? So let’s spare each other the hubris and finger-wagging here.
Heck of a pickup for the Pats, don’t like them but gotta give props when earned.
D) He becomes Tammy’s man servant and keeps her Ugghs and Man Purse clean and conditioned at all times.
Sounds like he is saying the right things – now he just needs to DO the right things.
“D) He becomes Tammy’s man servant and keeps her Ugghs and Man Purse clean and conditioned at all times.”
There is no weaker “smack talk” than calling a pro athlete that has taken hundreds of hits, any one of which would have put you in the hospital, by a woman’s name.
It not only barely qualifies as insect level smack talk, its just plain lazy. You’re not even good at trolling. Tom is the best in the world at what he does.
.217>smoking a joint
When you have multiple incidents over an extended period of time, it’s a good indicator that there’s a more serious issue. One can only hope that a change of environment and culture will spur a change in behavior. He should be aware that he’s running out of chances and another incident would pretty much end his career
Seriously don’t care what he says to the media. He may have to serve his time, which he deserves. It will matter what he does from here on out. One more of these and my guess is, he’ll be banned from the league. But, dude, really, call a frickin Uber next time
There’s no way to understand Belichick. But you can be certain he knows why he decided to take on Floyd.
Floyd will get the typically extreme Arizona sentence for that level of DUI, as he should.
He will also get an atypically severe NFL penalty just because he is now a Patriots player.
Mara and Goodell will pat each other on the back thinking that they once again showed the Patriots what for.
The Patriots will win the Lombardi once again, regardless.
And it starts all over again next season.
It would all be a lot easier if the other 31 teams just acknowledge that the Patriots have found the winning formula and set about trying to duplicate it. That’s the only way towards parity.
Certainly smart enough to say the right things now.
Most men in the 20s who are posting here drove drunk at least once. You just did so stop being sanctimonious.
If the Pats have a zero-alcohol/drug policy with him going forward who are we to criticize the second chance.
There really needs to be a new word for what Patriots fans so. “Whining” simply does not cover it anymore.
Good luck, Michael. As a Cards fan, it’s best for everyone involved that we go our separate ways. For one thing, my family drives the streets of Scottsdale and you appear to be a slow learner.
You were a bizarre first round pick for the Cards to begin with because, at the time, receiver was the ONE position where we didn’t need help.
But the Whisenhunt/Graves braindead-trust didn’t want to negotiate Anquan Bolden’s new contract, so taking Floyd was a way to let Bolden walk.
For anyone not paying attention…SERIOUS DOWNGRADE.
I hope he works things out at the Aaron Hernandez campus in New England.
.217? Team’s gonna need such experts for the SB victory party at Trump’s Palace (he’s renaming the White House) in Feb 2017!
But in all seriousness, just glad he didn’t drive over someone, and whatever happens I hope he gets sorted out.
Well it’s lovely to have walked in on the meeting of those who have never been behind the wheel drunk. DUI is never OK but here’s the thing Judge Judy,
One of the first things you hear in AA,
There but for the grace of God go I.
Merry Christmas to all you “men” of good will. Here’s hoping you never find yourselves in Michael’s place.
pass me a drink
~m.floyd
“we’ll see how it goes”…
given a chance to correct errors, I hope he sobers up.
Never mind the Pats… or anything else… He has a fatal condition that can be reversed… if he admits to, acknowledges and makes a decision to change.
alternative options:
Jails, Institutions, and Death.
Hopefully Floyd can clean up his act and help the GOAT win ring #5
Floyd played for Charlie Weiss in college…
So according to Weiss, Floyd already knows around 75% of the Pats playbook terminology etc.
Might be one of the reasons they went after him…
He “made a mistake” LMAO his blood alcohol level was higher than my entire batchellor’s party was !
I would be willing to bet before trial he pleads down to a lesser DUI charge with different sentencing guidelines. In many states illegal possession of a firearm has a minimum mandatory sentence of 1 year… it is almost never served because the gun charge gets pleaded down to a lesser crime usually in return for something (which is why I laugh at cries for more gun control when we don’t enforce the existing laws).
Part of the reason behind this is jail/prison overcrowding… If his DUI were coupled with a resisting arrest are A&B of a police officer then this would probably be pushed to jail time. In this case he could plead down along with an agreement to appear in an anti DUI campaign in AZ.
With all of that said, if he tows the company line and has the ability to read coverage and be where Brady expects him to be this could be a win for all sides… if not he a chip that gets turned in for a mid round draft pick.
rootpain says:
Dec 22, 2016 4:08 PM
It would all be a lot easier if the other 31 teams just acknowledge that the Patriots have found the winning formula and set about trying to duplicate it. That’s the only way towards parity.
No they can’t duplicate it, which is why they have been trying to go through the league office to destroy it. People tend to try and destroy that which they don’t understand.
I’ll say it again, picking up this guy is a mistake. He should be seeking help with his drinking problem not studying an NFL playbook.
I’m a Pats fan. I understand why NE signed Floyd. If anyone can turn this guy around, it’s NE. Everyone knows that if you screw up in NE, you’re finished. They get cut immediately.
No statues for double murderers, no lucrative extensions for serial rapists, no enabling of domestic abusers…