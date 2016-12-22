Michael Floyd: Right now it’s about learning from mistakes

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 2:42 PM EST

Wide receiver Michael Floyd met reporters on Thursday for the first time since he joined the Patriots as a waiver claim last week and he faced questions about the DUI arrest that led him to the waiver wire in the first place.

Floyd was arrested in Arizona on December 12 and released by the Cardinals a couple of days later. It came to light this week that Floyd’s blood alcohol content was .217, which qualifies as an “extreme DUI” in Arizona, and Floyd was asked why he was behind the wheel in that state.

Floyd said it was “a choice” and that all he can do at this point is learn from his mistake. Learning was a frequent theme along with his happiness about being picked up by the Patriots.

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes,” Floyd said, via WEEI.com. “I think right now it is about learning about that mistake. I couldn’t be in a better position right now with this team. The guys that they have around here are keeping me focused and working hard.”

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on Sunday that he felt Floyd “was unapologetic” after the arrest and that the team was disappointed with how he handled it. Floyd was asked about those comments, but passed on commenting beyond saying that he enjoyed playing for the Cardinals and that he thought Bidwill “treated me very well.”

Floyd didn’t play against the Broncos last Sunday and could make his Patriots debut against the Jets on Saturday.