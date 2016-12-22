Mike McCarthy thinks there’s “more to do” with Ty Montgomery

The Packers have been using Ty Montgomery out of the backfield for a while now and coach Mike McCarthy said the team sees him exclusively as a running back.
Last week’s game against the Bears showed how valuable Montgomery can be in that role. Montgomery showed an ability to make big plays on the ground with runs of 61, 36 and 26 yards while running 16 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Bears. With Eddie Lacy and James Starks injured for large portions of the season, the Packers have been missing that kind of balance for their offense and McCarthy indicated that there’s more to come on Thursday.
“We feel there’s more to do with Ty,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
While the presence of some backs in the lineup sends a signal to the defense about an offense’s intentions, Montgomery’s past as a receiver and ability to break off big runs make it hard to predict what the Packers will do when he’s in the game. That was a plus last Sunday and it looks like an approach the Packers will continue to take as they push to complete a turnaround from midseason gloom to a division title.
Come on Vikings D! Step up!
Where did the Pitchforks go screaming about firing McCarthy?
It would be kind of awkward to continue that talk I guess, since they are on their way to their 8th straight playoff appearance.
I don’t really care for MM but do expect the Packers to win the division. They have too much talent to not win it. Rodgers plus a bunch of average players should be enough to compete in this division.
I just wish he’d figured this out weeks ago. Everyone but him could see it. It took Starks getting into a car crash to actually let Ty run more than five times.
“I just wish he’d figured this out weeks ago. Everyone but him could see it.”
You can’t just suddenly transition to a brand new position instantly in the NFL. It takes months to get fully acclimated to a new position.
The more he gets acclimated, the more plays and formations he can be a part of.