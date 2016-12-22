Mike McCarthy thinks there’s “more to do” with Ty Montgomery

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 11:29 AM EST

The Packers have been using Ty Montgomery out of the backfield for a while now and coach Mike McCarthy said the team sees him exclusively as a running back.

Last week’s game against the Bears showed how valuable Montgomery can be in that role. Montgomery showed an ability to make big plays on the ground with runs of 61, 36 and 26 yards while running 16 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Bears. With Eddie Lacy and James Starks injured for large portions of the season, the Packers have been missing that kind of balance for their offense and McCarthy indicated that there’s more to come on Thursday.

“We feel there’s more to do with Ty,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

While the presence of some backs in the lineup sends a signal to the defense about an offense’s intentions, Montgomery’s past as a receiver and ability to break off big runs make it hard to predict what the Packers will do when he’s in the game. That was a plus last Sunday and it looks like an approach the Packers will continue to take as they push to complete a turnaround from midseason gloom to a division title.