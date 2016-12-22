Mike Shanahan on coaching: Smarter to hire my son than me

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2016, 6:48 AM EST

A recent report that the 49ers were planning to shake up their football operations by taking some power away from CEO Jed York was shot down by the team, but it did raise the possibility of Mike Shanahan moving into a role in that part of a franchise rather than returning as a head coach.

While that apparently won’t be happening with the 49ers, it does seem to be something of interest for Shanahan. During an appearance with Colin Cowherd on FOX Sports Radio Wednesday, Shanahan was asked about his interest in returning to coaching.

Shanahan said that he is interested in a job with an organization, but suggested a different spot in the hierarchy while simultaneously plugging his son Kyle as being ready for a step up from his job as Falcons offensive coordinator.

“I think it would be a lot smarter to take Kyle than it would me,” Shanahan said. “I think I would give an organization maybe a lot more input from top to bottom, the little things that are the difference, and the structure of the organization. … I’m not looking for a head coaching job, to be honest with you. I think maybe I could help an organization in some way of what it takes to win Super Bowls. I think really, this game is for younger guys. Guys that are really fired up to run a team, put a good team together. But that head coach has to have a good supporting cast to win a Super Bowl.”

Kyle Shanahan has been in the mix for jobs in the past and is likely to get further looks this offseason. It sounds like his father wouldn’t mind making it a package deal, although it remains to be seen if any owner wants to go for the full Shanahan experience.