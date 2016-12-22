New Spring League isn’t an NFL production

Yes, there’s a new spring football league coming. No, it’s not an NFL production.
A series of tweets from SiriusXM NFL Radio declares that “[t]he NFL will have a spring league starting in the spring of 2017, structured around four squads of veteran free agent players.” Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the “Spring League” has no connection to the NFL.
In a memo sent Thursday by Dennis Curran to all NFL teams, the league explained that the new venture will launch in 2017, and that it “is being operated by the same individual that ran the [failed] FXFL.” The purpose of the memo was to offer the teams advice on matters of sharing video footage with Spring League scouts and signing Spring League players to contracts.
The memo contains among other things a warning that the failure to comply with normal procedures when signing a player under contract with another football league “will be deemed conduct detrimental and will subject the offending club, and the responsible club employee(s), to discipline.”
The tweet from the SiriusXM NFL Radio account contain details about the league that don’t appear in the NFL’s memo to teams. Which suggests that someone from the “Spring League” is accidentally or deliberately overstating its connection to the NFL.
To be clear, there’s no more connection between the NFL and the Spring League than there is to the Canadian Football League or any other football league that isn’t tied to the NFL. And, like most football leagues other than the NFL, this one is likely to fail.
UPDATE 6:10 p.m. ET: The NFL has confirmed that it has no connection to the Spring League. Based on the league’s website, it will be headquartered at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Me at the bar: This has been the worst football I have ever watched…
Guy near me at the bar: Hold my beer.
One squad of busts, one squad of dopers, one squad of women beaters, and one squad of alchies.
Where can I get season tickets?
What ever happened to that reboot of the USFL?
I use to force myself to watch UFL games.
Why doesn’t somebody make a spring league that rivals the NCAA? Hold a draft of high school players, pay them $50k to like $200k a year depending on talent, and sign them to fully garaunteed contracts of 3-5 years. Enroll the kids in local community colleges.
Make it like a 12 team league and put the teams in cities that don’t have hugely poplular college football programs near them. It’d own the NBA and MLB in tv ratings. Just make sure the championahip game is before the NFL draft. And have the league hold its own combine and pro days.
Like if you’d watch. I would.
If they keep Goodell around, in ten years this new league will be issuing press releases that it has no connection to the decrepit old NFL.
Which means the commissioner of that league is already doing a better job than the commissioner of the NFL.
Josh Gordon and Justin Blackmon will win this league for some team.
The NFL cares about nothing, except money.
If there was a viable way to create a spring league that would primarily generate revenue, with the ancillary benefits of actually helping develop players, etc, they would have already created it, trademarked it and sold the s**t out of it.
Great opportunity for Johnny Manziel to win another MVP trophy.
reptar310 says:
Dec 22, 2016 6:22 PM
Why doesn’t somebody make a spring league that rivals the NCAA? Hold a draft of high school players, pay them $50k to like $200k a year depending on talent, and sign them to fully garaunteed contracts of 3-5 years. Enroll the kids in local community colleges.
Make it like a 12 team league and put the teams in cities that don’t have hugely poplular college football programs near them. It’d own the NBA and MLB in tv ratings. Just make sure the championahip game is before the NFL draft. And have the league hold its own combine and pro days.
Like if you’d watch. I would”
Sound pretty good, but you are oversimplifying it. First of all, it would be an inferior product and we in this country, do not care about something that is inferior. The NCAA already puts out a much better product in many ways, so it would not have a chance competing against it. Second, you said that they should be paid a reasonable salary, but why would some of the kids who might have a chance to get a scholarship to the NCAA forgo it for a low paying league? These kids are dreaming of, after just a couple of years in college, enter the draft and making MILLIONS of dollars. Now, some might know that they aren’t that good, but why would we watch it?
Then, and I think you didn’t think of this; there are already minor leagues in a number of sports and they are not that popular outside of their areas. There are dozens of minor league baseball teams, and some of them sell tickets that make them successful, but they don’t have national network interest. There are several minor basketball leagues, in Europe, in Canada and several other places and you don’t see coverage on that on TV. There has to be interest in TV for it to be viable. Another example is the CFL. Very popular north of the border, but not much interest here. I think there is plenty of football to watch already, we don’t need anything else. Think of all the ones that have tried ……… and failed.
Maybe this league could develop a competent commissioner.