New Spring League isn’t an NFL production

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2016, 6:04 PM EST

Yes, there’s a new spring football league coming. No, it’s not an NFL production.

A series of tweets from SiriusXM NFL Radio declares that “[t]he NFL will have a spring league starting in the spring of 2017, structured around four squads of veteran free agent players.” Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the “Spring League” has no connection to the NFL.

In a memo sent Thursday by Dennis Curran to all NFL teams, the league explained that the new venture will launch in 2017, and that it “is being operated by the same individual that ran the [failed] FXFL.” The purpose of the memo was to offer the teams advice on matters of sharing video footage with Spring League scouts and signing Spring League players to contracts.

The memo contains among other things a warning that the failure to comply with normal procedures when signing a player under contract with another football league “will be deemed conduct detrimental and will subject the offending club, and the responsible club employee(s), to discipline.”

The tweet from the SiriusXM NFL Radio account contain details about the league that don’t appear in the NFL’s memo to teams. Which suggests that someone from the “Spring League” is accidentally or deliberately overstating its connection to the NFL.

To be clear, there’s no more connection between the NFL and the Spring League than there is to the Canadian Football League or any other football league that isn’t tied to the NFL. And, like most football leagues other than the NFL, this one is likely to fail.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. ET: The NFL has confirmed that it has no connection to the Spring League. Based on the league’s website, it will be headquartered at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.