NFL is “reviewing everything” relating to Michael Floyd DUI arrest

Former Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd lost his roster spot following a DUI arrest last week. He eventually could be losing a couple of game checks, along with the ability to play in those games.
For now, the legal process is ongoing. As is the league’s consideration of the situation.
“We are reviewing everything related to the incident,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.
This necessarily encompasses the question of whether Floyd consumed alcohol on the team plane as it traveled from Miami back to Arizona.
The timeline is inconclusive, at best. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the flight landed at roughly 9:45 p.m. local time. Five hours and three minutes later, Floyd was found by police behind the wheel of his car. At 3:00 a.m. local time, he was arrested. At 4:13 a.m. local time, blood was drawn for testing pursuant to court order.
Nearly 6.5 hours passed, then, from the time the flight landed and the time blood was drawn from Floyd. With a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.217 percent, it’s highly unlikely that Floyd consume no alcohol between leaving the plane and getting arrested.
This doesn’t mean Floyd drank no alcohol on the plane. But it’s likely that the bulk of the booze was consumed at some point after the plane landed.
Floyd provided to police conflicting comments regarding what, where, and when he drank. It’s still possible he drank on the plane; the timeline suggests, however, that he didn’t get drunk until after he returned to Arizona.
Either way, if the league is “reviewing everything” regarding the incident, the league apparently will be reviewing whether and to what extent Floyd drank on the plane.
